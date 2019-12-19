Rather than ringing in the holidays, New Braunfels tuba and euphonium players blasted it in Tuesday night by performing in New Braunfels’ second annual MerryTubaChristmas.
Making it’s return to New Braunfels Tuesday evening, the event featured brass players of all ages performing Christmas carols together for a live audience at Krause’s Café.
“We had 71 players this year, so we were up from last year,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jeff Lightsey, who helped his son, Clark Lightsey, coordinate the event. “Our oldest player was 75 and our youngest was 11, and they sat right next to each other, so that was cool.”
Although only in its second year locally, TubaChristmas is in its 46th year internationally. It was brought to New Braunfels by Clark as his Eagle Scout project.
“Clark is a freshman at New Braunfels, and yesterday his grandmother asked me, ‘So what will happen when he goes off to college?’” Jeff said. “I said, ‘This is New Braunfels — someone will help pick it up. Everyone jumps in together here.’”
Jeff said he and Clark were glad to see more folks come out for both the band and the performance this year.
“We appreciate Krause’s for hosting again, and we want to thank Beth Bronk for being our guest director again,” Jeff said. “She’s the director at Texas Lutheran University, and beloved here in our community.”
The performance included a color guard presented by members from Troop 163 and Troop 363 with both boys and girls participating, Jeff Lightsey said.
“Clark felt great about the whole thing — Krause’s donated $250 to his Scout Troop, and recognized him and he opened the
