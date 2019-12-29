In February the Herald-Zeitung did a series of stories on the living conditions of the Laurel Plaza apartments — recounting residents’ complaints about rats, bed bugs and the stench of death that filled some of the units.
Laurel Plaza is managed by the New Braunfels Housing Authority, and after the first newspaper story things changed quickly.
New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel said in the days that followed changes with the New Braunfels Housing Authority should usher in a new era of accountability and better oversight.
With a new interim director at the authority, work began on a detailed assessment of the complex — and the changes that would result.
“I want to move it forward. I want to try to make improvements while I’m here,” Henry Alvarez said. interim executive
director, “Every day — and I mean this from the bottom of my heart — I want to be better today than I was yesterday, and tomorrow I want to be better than I was the day before.”
The 100-unit, five-story building houses residents who primarily are elderly or disabled.
In December, some at the facility, including some anonymous sources that spoke with the newspaper in that first February story, said that the work Alvarez has put in has made a big difference — even if there remain challenges to tackle.
Resident Rachel Diaz said she’s noticed the change and is glad to see it.
“People come out more now and decorate their porches — they aren’t complaining about the smell of rats and it’s just overall more relaxed now,” Diaz said. “Still, some people still have issues.”
Jason Mickel, a San Antonio resident whose mother lives in Laurel Plaza, said the changes have been dramatic.
“They did something right away between you guys and other news channels,” Mickel said. “They moved my mom out of that apartment and got her a different apartment, after that was done, right away within a week, and then they hired a professional company to come in and clean the rats out of the wall.”
Staff went out of their way to improve the landscaping on the site to improve the appearance and concentrated on maintenance issues that are to be expected with a building that’s more than four decades old.
“We trimmed the trees, the generators have been repaired, the elevators are repaired periodically,” Alvarez said. “This is a 40-year-old building, we continue to have to do ongoing maintenance.”
Alvarez says he’s not done.
All of the funding for the housing complex still comes from federal sources. Alvarez said he hopes the NBHA can partner with other organizations and the city to help supplement funding.
“We’re looking to create more partnerships, as our resources are limited and are primarily centered around whatever the federal budget process is,” Alvarez said. “If the federal budget process stops, we stop. If the budget is reduced, our budget is reduced.”
Alvarez said Laurel Plaza will continue to improve and invited the community to come see the facility for themselves.
“I give it two to three years from the start — from (my arrival on) Feb. 11 — I think we should have the problem under pretty good control,” Alvarez said. “As you look — you’ll see people walking around, it’s not like it was on (Feb.) 11.”
