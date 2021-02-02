A New Braunfels specialty hospital recently installed new technology that eliminates the airborne transmission of the COVID-19 virus and other pathogens, improving patient and employee safety.

Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of New Braunfels, a long-term acute care and inpatient rehabilitation facility, has installed an indoor biodefense system created by Houston-based Integrated Viral Protection. This air filtration system comes equipped with technology IVP says can kill 99.99% of airborne COVID-19 spores.

