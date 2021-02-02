Staff members Jimmy Pollard and Glenn Herman walk the halls of Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of New Braunfels as the IVP Air heated filtration system purifies the air on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. The air filtration system comes equipped with technology that IVP says can kill 99.99% of airborne COVID-19 spores. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
A New Braunfels specialty hospital recently installed new technology that eliminates the airborne transmission of the COVID-19 virus and other pathogens, improving patient and employee safety.
Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of New Braunfels, a long-term acute care and inpatient rehabilitation facility, has installed an indoor biodefense system created by Houston-based Integrated Viral Protection. This air filtration system comes equipped with technology IVP says can kill 99.99% of airborne COVID-19 spores.
