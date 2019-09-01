New Braunfels resident Lisa Reddam has taken her daughter, Cassie, to Schlitterbahn’s on Wednesdays a couple of times.
Those Wednesdays the waterpark has its “5 at 5” event. At 5 p.m., each person with special needs and their caretakers can take advantage of the water activities until closure at 8 p.m.
Cassie has cerebral palsy and is wheelchair bound. That limits her two rides — the Lazy River and the Big Waves Pool.
Her chair makes her heavier, and harder to get her around — in and out of the water, which means Reddam has to find two men to lift her.
“You know, they'll say, 'Oh we'll help you get on the ride!' And I said, 'OK. Help us get on that ride there.' Then they'll say, 'Oh, well we can’t carry her.’”
It’s one of those things that she finds so frustrating.
A Wonderland
Fortunately for Reddam and her family, there is another theme park nearby — the first accessible theme park in the world called Morgan's Wonderland.
The park has been around for nine years and is the initiative of the Gordan Hartman Family Foundation.
Gordon and Maggie Hartman were inspired by their daughter, Morgan, which the park is named after. Morgan copes with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
In 2005 the Hartmans were on vacation and Morgan wanted to play with other kids in the hotel’s pool, but the kids did not want to interact with her.
Gordon wanted to create something all-inclusive, where people with and without disabilities could play together.
The park — which is also a nonprofit — opened on April 10, 2010, making it the first of its kind to have accessible rides, playgrounds and other attractions.
In June 2017, Morgan's Wonderland opened their waterpark called Morgan’s Inspiration Island. It’s the first accessible splash park in the world.
Independent woman
Reddam said she heard about Morgan’s Wonderland through word of mouth. She and her family have visited the park a few times.
Any person who is special needs gets in for free. Adults up to the age of 61 pay $17 for admission and discounts apply to military, seniors and kids ages 3 to 17 ($11).
Her daughter is independent there, especially at Morgan’s Inspiration Island.
Cassie’s wheelchair is electrical, making it hard and dangerous to get into the water.
Morgan’s Wonderland collaborated with the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences to invent the PneuChair.
“The PneuChair is powered by compressed air and allows guests to enjoy Morgan's Inspiration and not risk damage to their personal, battery-operated wheelchairs,” said Bob McCullough, communications director for Morgan’s Wonderland.
According to the university’s website, the wheelchair is waterproof and weighs about 80 pounds. Additionally, it takes the chair 10 minutes to recharge compared to electrical chairs that take up to eight hours.
Guests who use wheelchairs can get on one of the PneuChairs and use the joystick to get around. They do not have to be carried anywhere, nor be limited.
“She can drive a joystick, so she could drive anywhere she wants with that thing,” Reddam said of Cassie. “She would just tootle along and go, 'Oh, I want to go back here,’ and she doesn't say, 'Mom, push me.' She could go herself.”
They never feel like anybody’s staring at her daughter like they do at other places
“It's just one of those things you deal with when you have a disability.”
Still, a long way to go
In late July, the Herald-Zeitung reported the New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Department presented plans to install inclusive play equipment to Morningside Park and Landa Park.
In the same month, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closed down Comal Playground in Canyon Lake due to safety violations, as well as not being compliant with the American Disabilities Act.
Reddam said McKenna has a good children’s museum, and it’s a place they can get around easily.
However, Cassie is 33. And while the plans are in the works, there are still other issues — including getting in and out of the river.
“I can get her in there, but I can hardly get her out,” Reddam said.
A lot of activities that people do, Cassie can’t.
“It’s sad, we can’t even go to the river,” Reddam said. “We live here in this town, and we can’t go on the river.”
New Braunfels resident Sally Walden has a daughter diagnosed with autism who has seizures. She is also the founder of Endless Possibilities for Special Stars, an organization that serves as a passage for the special needs community and provides resources and information to help them grow and gain independence.
She often tries to meet with people to offer suggestions from their standpoint.
She learned about Morgan's Wonderland before it was built from talking to people inside and outside the New Braunfels community. Thus, she then tried to meet with theme park’s board as well as Gordon Hartman himself to offer suggestions.
“We just wanted to see if there was anything that we could do to help or contribute,” Walden said. “They've always been receptive to any suggestions, and they still are.”
Reddam serves as the executive director for The Arc of the Hill Country, but feels the community needs new blood. There’s only so much she and the staff could do.
“I mean there are resources out there, but we could pay somebody to do that. But we have to have more people than the core group of people trying to do everything, and after a while, you can't do it,” she said. “We need some people to come in and work with us and want to run programs and have a passion for it. Somebody who has somebody in that special needs world — because then I feel like they would do a little more because it’s their world. You’re living that.”
Morgan's Wonderland is open Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 5223 Edwards, San Antonio. However, park hours may change. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit MorgansWonderland.com.
For more information or to donate to The Arc of the Hill Country, visit ArcOfTheHillCountry.org.
For more information or to donate to Endless Possibilities for Special Stars, visit epforss.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.