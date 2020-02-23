A New Braunfels Police Department officer indicted by a Guadalupe County Grand jury on seven counts of possession of child pornography recently tendered his resignation with the department.
Jacob Daniel Pullen, 39, a 14-year department veteran, was indicted Feb. 6. He had been on paid administrative leave since Nov. 14 after the NBPD became aware of an investigation conducted by the Texas Rangers and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
“The NBPD and the city are aware of the indictments handed down against Jacob Pullen by the Guadalupe County grand jury,” David Ferguson, the department’s communication coordinator, said Saturday.
Pullen, who joined the department in 2006, was not immediately terminated because of the state’s civil service act, which stated a felony indictment allows for an officer’s suspension without pay, with a final conviction the basis for dismissal without notice.
NBPD Chief Tom Wibert said the process to terminate Pullen began after his indictments were handed up by the grand jury.
“Civil service rules dictate that, in cases such as this, NBPD must wait until an indictment is issued before employment action can be taken,” Wibert said on Saturday. “Once those indictments were issued, NBPD immediately began the process to take employment action, specifically termination.
“As that process started, Mr. Pullen offered his resignation which was accepted in lieu of termination and Mr. Pullen is now no longer an employee of the city of New Braunfels.”
Pullen was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with charged with one count of possession or promotion of child pornography, a third-degree felony. He was released from the Guadalupe County Jail the next day after posting $50,000 bond and has remained free since.
Pullen’s indictments on the state charges are also third-degree felonies, each punishable by between two and 10 years in prison and fines of up to $10,000. Court records indicate Pullen retained Gina Motz as counsel on Feb. 12 and his arraignment hearing is set for 9 a.m. March 19 before First 25th District Court Judge Bill Old II.
Details of the charges listed in Pullen’s indictments and the date of his resignation from the NBPD were not immediately available on Saturday.
Pullen’s arrest affidavit, filed by a Ranger last November, indicated he was notified of the officer’s possible criminal involvement through a Homeland Security agent, who said it was part of a New York Child Exploitation Investigations probe into widespread online distribution of child pornography on dark websites throughout the country.
The dark web is encrypted online content that’s not indexed by conventional search engines like Google — with content only accessible through specialized software — and doesn’t appear through regular internet browsing activity.
The affidavit said agents tracked devices owned and operated by Pullen to visits to an exclusive, members-only child porn website promoting “the largest collection of user-submitted teen videos and pictures.”
The Ranger’s affidavit stated the Homeland Security agent personally reviewed the site’s splash page, which is what a user sees first before being given the option to pay to continue viewing its main content. There, the agent “observed seven images of nude girls, appearing to be approximately 10-15 years old, engaged in various sexual acts individually and with men.”
Pullen’s public address was identified through his use of Bitcoin, a digital currency, to purchase a membership to the site “on or about July 2, 2019,” the affidavit said. Investigators indicated similar payments traced to Pullen’s online computer address and Guadalupe County residence.
While the affidavit stated Pullen denied “accessing child pornography or making any purchases through the dark web,” a search warrant led to seizures of several devices from Pullen’s residence and office. One was a TOR browser used to access the dark web, the affidavit stated, and no similar devices were found or used by other occupants at his home.
NBPD officials said there’s no evidence that police equipment was used in connection with Pullen’s criminal charges, and the department proclaimed its full cooperation in the months-long probe into one of its own.
“This is still an ongoing criminal matter being investigated by the Texas Rangers and prosecuted by the Guadalupe County District Attorney’s Office,” Ferguson said. “Other than our complete cooperation, NBPD is not involved in the investigation or prosecution.
“Questions about the charges against him or the indictments recently issued would need to be addressed by those other agencies.”
Ferguson reiterated the NBPD was shocked to learn about the allegations against Pullen, saying it has been “fully cooperative” with the investigation and “fully forthcoming” with the media.
“The New Braunfels Police Department would like to reassure the community that we remain committed to providing a safe place to live, work, and play,” Ferguson said. “NBPD officers are expected to maintain the highest ethical and moral standards, and as difficult as this situation is, it should be clear to the community that the department does not shy away from holding accountable those who fall short of those standards.
