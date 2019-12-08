These candidates have announced, filed or have been accepted for the March 3, 2020 Republican and Democratic primary elections, according to county party chairs and listings at the Texas Secretary of State’s website as of noon Friday. The month-long filing period, which began Nov. 9, ends Monday.
*-Incumbents; filings and accepted candidates in italics.
STATE
REPUBLICANS
U.S. Senator – John Cornyn*;
Dwayne Stovall; Mark Yancey; Virgil Bierschwale; John Castro
Railroad Commissioner – Ryan Sitton*
Supreme Court Chief Justice, Place 1 – Nathan Hecht*
Supreme Court Justice, Place 6 (unexpired term) – Jane Bland*
Supreme Court Justice, Place 7 – Jeffrey Boyd*
Supreme Court
Justice, Place 8 – Brett Busby*
Criminal Appeals Court Justice, Place 3 – Bert Richardson*; Gina Parker
Criminal Appeals Court Justice, Place 4 – Kevin Patrick Yeary*
Criminal Appeals Court Justice, Place 6 (unexpired term) – Michael Keasler*
Criminal Appeals Court Justice, Place 9 – David Newell*
STATE
DEMOCRATS
U.S. Senator – Chris Bell; Jack Daniel Foster Jr.; Victor Harris; Sema Hernandez; Michael Cooper; Adrian Ocegueda; Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez; Royce West; Mary Jennings “M.J.” Hegar; John Love III; Amanda Edwards
Railroad Commissioner – Kelly Stone; Chrysta Casteneda
Supreme Court Chief Justice, Place 1 – William McLeod; Amy Clark Meachum; Gerald Zimmerer
Supreme Court Justice, Place 6 (unexpired term) – Kathy Cheng; Lawrence Praeger
Supreme Court Justice, Place 7 – Brandy Voss; Staci Williams
Supreme Court Justice, Place 8 – Peter Kelly; Gisela Triana
Criminal Appeals Court Justice, Place 3 – Dan Wood Jr.; William Demond; Elizabeth Frizell
Criminal Appeals Court Justice, Place 4 – Tina Clinton; Steve Miears
Criminal Appeals Court Justice, Place 6 (unexpired term) – Michael Snipes, Mark Watson
Criminal Appeals Court Justice, Place 9 – Brandon Birmingham
COMAL COUNTY
REPUBLICANS
U.S. House, District 21 – Chip Roy*
District 73, Texas House – Kyle Biedermann*
County Commissioner, Precinct 1 – Donna Eccleston*
County Commissioner, Precinct 3 – Kevin Webb*
Judge, County Court at Law No. 2 – Charles Stephens*
Sheriff – Mark Reynolds*
Tax Assessor-Collector – Cathy Talcott*; Patrick Aten; Kristen Hoyt
Constable, Precinct 1 – Ben Scroggin*; Charles Motz
Constable, Precinct 2 – Mark Cheatum*
Constable, Precinct 3 – Craig Ackerman*; Scott Hood
Constable, Precinct 4 – Shane Rapp*; Jerry Airola
Judge, 22nd Judicial District – Bruce Boyer*
Judge, 433rd Judicial District – Dib Waldrip*
Third Court of Appeals Chief Justice, Place 1 – Jeff Rose*
State Board of Education, Place 5 – Ken Mercer*; Robert Morrow; Lani Popp
Party Chair – Sue Piner*
DEMOCRATS
U.S. House, District 21 – Wendy Davis; Jennie Lou Leeder
U.S. House, District 35 – Lloyd Doggett*
Third Court of Appeals Chief Justice, Place 1 – Darlene Byrne; Keith Hampton
State Board of Education, Place 5 – Letti Bresnahan; Rebecca Bell-Metereau
Party Chair – Gloria Meehan*
GUADALUPE
COUNTY
REPUBLICANS
U.S. House, District 15 – Tim Westley; Ryan Krause; Monica De La Cruz Hernandez
U.S. House, District 35 – Nick Moutos
Texas Senate, District 21 – Frank Pomeroy
District 44, Texas House – John Kuempel*
County Commissioner, Precinct 1 – Greg Seidenberger*; Grumpy Azzoz
County Commissioner, Precinct 3 – Jim Wolverton*; Michael Carpenter
County Attorney – David Willborn*
Sheriff – Arnold Zwicke*; Jimmy Harless
Tax Assessor-Collector – Daryl John*
Constable, Precinct 1 – James Springer*
Constable, Precinct 2 – Jimmy Harless*; Trey Kelly; Mark Reyes
Constable, Precinct 3 – Michael Skrobarcek*
Constable, Precinct 4 – Harvey Faulkner*
Judge, First 25th Judicial District – Bill Old*; Jacqueline Ott
Judge, Second 25th Judicial District – Jessica Richard Crawford*
Fourth Court of Appeals Chief Justice, Place 1 – Sandee Bryan Marion*; Renee Yanta
State Board of Education, Place 5 – Ken Mercer*; Robert Morrow; Lani Popp
Party Chair – Karen Hale*
DEMOCRATS
U.S. House, District 15 – Vicente Gonzalez*
U.S. House, District 35 – Lloyd Doggett*
Texas Senate, District 21 – Judith Zaffirini*
State Board of Education, Place 5 – Letti Bresnahan; Rebecca Bell-Metereau
Party Chair – Phil Bennett*
