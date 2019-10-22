Two men in a vehicle led authorities on a high-speed chase through the city Monday afternoon, police said.
David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator, said officers attempted a traffic stop on a blue Chevrolet passenger car detected speeding on southbound Interstate 35 near Farm-to-Market Road 306 around 2:30 p.m.
“The driver of the vehicle ignored the officer’s lights and sirens and increased their speed while attempting to evade the officer by swerving in and out of traffic,” Ferguson said. “The vehicle then exited the interstate at Seguin Avenue, used the turnaround to continue northbound on the frontage road, then used the turnaround at State Highway 46 south and re-entered the highway headed southbound, again at a high rate of speed.”
Ferguson said the vehicle then exited the highway just south of Walnut Avenue and continued on the frontage road before crashing into a Ford F-150 pickup truck at Rueckle Road.
“The driver then exited the vehicle and fled on foot in the direction of the Pilot gas station,” Ferguson said. “Officers gave chase and were able to place the suspect in custody a short time later without further incident. The passenger of the vehicle also attempted to flee on foot but was quickly detained by responding officers.”
New Braunfels Fire and EMS treated the driver of the pickup truck at the scene for minor non-life threatening injuries, Ferguson said. He said the suspect driving the vehicle, a 21-year old man from Mexia, Texas, also suffered minor non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to CHRISTUS Santa Rosa-New Braunfels for treatment.
“Once medically cleared from the hospital he will be taken to the Comal County Jail and charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, unlawfully carrying a handgun and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson said the second suspect, a 20-year old male from Lewisville, Texas and wanted on warrants issued out of Collin County, will also face local charges that included evading arrest on foot and unlawfully carrying a weapon. He said additional charges against both suspects could be pending.
Late Tuesday afternoon a jail records clerk said neither suspect was in the holding area pending formal booking into the county lockup.
