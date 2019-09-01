New Braunfels City Council will hold a second public hearing on the proposed budget and tax rate at 6 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at city hall, 550 Landa Street in New Braunfels.
Council held the first public hearing on the proposed $242.4 million, 2019-20 budget and 2019 tax rate on Aug. 29. On Aug. 12, it approved the preliminary 2019 combined tax rate of 48.822 cents per $100 assessed property valuation. The 2019 effective tax rate is 45.292 cents, and the rollback tax rate at 48.822 cents.
Tuesday’s meeting will include the first readings of ordinances to adopt the budget and tax rate. Council will vote to adopt both during its regular session Tuesday, Sept. 9. No other action items are on Tuesday’s agenda.
All council sessions will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and live streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
