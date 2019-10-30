Two New Braunfels Utilities workers draping holiday lights on trees in Main Plaza spilled out of a truck bucket Tuesday morning, but came away unscathed — thanks to safety gear that prevented their fall to the ground.
Battalion Chief Garrick Herbert of the New Braunfels Fire Department, said crews from Fire Station No. 1, three blocks away, arrived to the scene at 9:39 a.m.
“Two patients were involved in a bucket truck accident,” he said. “Both sustained very minor injuries because they were wearing safety equipment.”
Herbert said the men were taken to Resolute Health Hospital, where they were treated and released.
“Anytime anyone is in a bucket like that they’re supposed to be wearing a harness with a tether,” he said. “Both of these men were wearing the proper gear.”
Melissa Krause, NBU’s executive director of communications and external affairs, said the men were lowered to the ground by fellow onsite crew members.
“Today we were blessed that the two individuals involved are without injury and properly followed safety protocol, she said.
Krause said the vehicle and bucket were current on policy and procedure inspections and tests prior to Tuesday’s incident. A subsequent inspection of the truck “found that the leveling chain, used to stabilize the bucket while operating, broke inside the upper boom, where it connects to the leveling rod,” she said.
“As a precaution, NBU has grounded all large-bucket operations until each truck is inspected and cleared as mechanically safe to operate.”
Krause said inspections will begin Wednesday and continue through the end of the week.
“Safety is one of NBU’s core values,” she said. “It’s of paramount importance to each employee who works day-in and day-out to provide innovative essential services to our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.