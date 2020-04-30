As expected, Comal County Commissioners approved $11.319 million as the guaranteed maximum price for Courthouse Annex renovations, slated to begin on June 1.
The 47,000-squure foot Annex is the third and final phase of downtown county office improvements. SpawGlass Contractors, which recently completed the $14.8 million Landa Building and $2.4 million courthouse holding facility, will oversee renovations.
“It will be a quite extensive remodel of the Annex building,” County Engineer Tom Hornseth said. “All of the floors are being remodeled.”
The Annex will be totally emptied prior to construction, with all county departments and courts moved to the Landa Building, main Courthouse and other county offices until work wraps in March 2021.
The first floor of the Annex will house county clerk’s offices, public records and relocate public entry. Offices for the auditor, treasurer and information technology will be on the second floor, with district courtrooms, judge’s chambers, jury rooms and district clerk’s offices on the third floor.
Hornseth said new elevators, new HVAC systems and electrical, mechanical and plumbing will be installed in the new building, which will get a new roof and become ADA compliant throughout. The Annex total designates $326,524 for contractor contingency and $435,378 for owner, or county contingency.
Also Thursday, commissioners approved a 10-item change order for the Landa Building, which Hornseth said received its certificate of occupancy from the city of New Braunfels to begin move-in when county offices reopen to the public on Monday. The $69,313 total was subtracted from contractor and county contingency, leaving the county with $116,353 in its fund.
Also approved was an allocation of $2.219 million, with $1 million slated for Annex renovations and $1.219 million to the new jail, expected to open sometime in June. The funding came from unspent 2019 salaries designated to open the jail last year.
Commissioners also approved a facility use agreement for the Spring Branch Tennis Association’s third annual Hill Country Fun Fest, its largest annual fundraiser, expected to draw between 9,000 and 10,000 at Jumbo Evans Sports Park from 6-10 p.m. on July 3.
Commissioners on Thursday also approved:
• The final plat for Comal County Storage off FM 2673 in Startzville; an application to cancel the subdivision plat of Serenity’s Hillside and scheduled a public hearing on the proposal for 8:30 a.m. May 28; an amended plat combining lots in Canyon Lake Mobile Home Estates; private roads and storm water drainage improvements in the Oxbow on the Guadalupe subdivision and released the associated surety.
• Green waste bag drop offs for county residents at the Comal County Recycling Center through Saturday, May 16; rejected two proposals to upgrade county low water crossings.
• An application through the state’s Transportation Infrastructure Fund grant program to fund improvements to Krueger Canyon and Wald Road; the treasurer’s monthly report for March 2020; waiver of penalties and interest accrued on one 2019 ad valorem tax account.
• A facilities use agreement with the American National Red Cross for use of the county’s Goodwin Annex Building; a grant through the Texas Historical Commission to prepare the nomination of Main Plaza in the National Register of Historic Places.
• Line-item budget transfers to replace computers for Precinct 3 constable and Courthouse Security; and additional funds for project management software.
To access Thursday’s meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
