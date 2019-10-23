It’s a harrowing disease that slowly robs our loved ones of their memories and cognitive abilities. Sadly, one in three seniors will die with it or a form of it — Alzheimer’s dementia.
Over 58 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, according to alz.org. By 2050, this number is projected to rise to nearly 14 million. As one of the most asked about and discussed topics for incoming seniors at EdenHill Communities, a New Braunfels retirement community, the resort-style home felt called to help New Braunfelsers learn more Alzheimer’s and related resources with the first ever EdenHill’s Alzheimer’s Conference.
“There used to be a similar conference here about four years ago, but it hasn’t happened since and we felt this was an important topic to discuss,” said Terry Jackson, director of independent living and marketing at EdenHill Communities and event coordinator. “People call us on a regular basis asking for resources and support, and there’s a real lack of understanding about Alzheimer’s and dementia.”
The one-day free conference featured three guest speakers and a question and answer panel who touched on different aspects of Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Dr. Mark Burns started the morning off breaking down Alzheimer’s and other dementing illnesses before Dr. Patricia Cornille went into the cognitive, functional and behavioral changes associated with each stage of dementia.
After a lunch break, Dr. David Pak, an internal medicine practitioner, Deanna Krawczyk, president of Central Texas Advocates for Seniors, and Opal Umpierre, a founding team member of Hope Hospice, held a panel discussion answering audience questions.
Iris Bowden, a certified dementia practitioner, closed the conference out by hitting on how to navigate the dementia journey through communication and socialization.
Resource tables lined the entire room to answer questions about everything from financial preparation and payments for loved one who need memory care to end-of-life services.
Jackson said she wanted the conference to have all aspects from financial, therapy, realty, end of life and more for folks to be able to have their questions answered.
“We really wanted to make all these resources readily available and for this conference to be free,” Jackson said. “We have an adult care room next door for any caretakers to be able to come.”
Common questions during the panel discussion hit on how one recognizes the signs of dementia, how it differs from just “getting old,” and what to do if a loved one has Alzheimer’s or dementia.
“Dementia is not just memory loss,” Pak said. “It’s not just ‘I can’t think of this word I want to say.’ It also involves loss of cognition and ability to perform simple tasks or to problem solve.”
While who gets Alzheimer’s is mainly determined by genetics, Pak said using one’s brain and keeping active has shown to help.
“If you don’t use it, you lose it,” Pak said.
As a founding member of Hope Hospice, Umpierre said a huge problem she commonly sees is parents and adult children don’t speak openly or often enough about end of life plans.
“I tell folks, it’s like if a baby were coming,” Umpierre said. “What if that pregnancy just kept coming and no one acknowledged it or talked about it? It’s inevitable right, but what if we just ignored it? That’s crazy, right? Well it’s the same with talking to your children about your end of life plans, what you want done for you after or not done.”
Krawczyk said it’s never too early to start looking for a retirement home for family or even for yourself, and that it is very beneficial to have a plan for when “the bottom falls out from under you and you can’t do it anymore.”
“When that bottom drops out, you’re stressed already, and you don’t want to be frantic when looking into homes,” she said. “It’s good to have that planned out with your family early.”
As caregivers, the best think someone can do for their loved one is to make sure they also take care of their self, Krawczyk said.
“If you have a friend who’s a caregiver and you’re wondering how you can help them, just do anything — any small thing or big thing, and that will be more to them than you can imagine,” she said.
The conference will continue as an annual event, Jackson said.
“I just want the community to know this will be something we definitely plan to continue next year, and I want to thank my awesome EdenHills team for working so hard this year to get this conference put together to be free of charge for attendees,” Jackson said
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.