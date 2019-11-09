Police said a traffic stop of a man suspected of shoplifting led to the arrest of his passenger for violating parole and possessing dangerous drugs.
David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator, said police stopped a vehicle at Buc-ee’s, in the 2700 block of Interstate 35 North, at 12:38 a.m. on Wednesday.
“We received a report of a possible theft in progress,” he said. “A store clerk pointed out the vehicle with the suspected shoplifter inside.”
Ferguson said the traffic stop occurred in the parking lot of BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse in the Town Center at Creekside Shopping Center in the 2900 block of Cold Spring Drive. He said a male suspect was driving the vehicle with two passengers, a male and a female.
Ferguson said a search of the vehicle turned up narcotics and a small caliber handgun.
“They found a small knife and flashlight, suspected of being taken from Buc-ee’s,” Ferguson said. The female passenger, 22 of Austin, was ticketed for possession of drug paraphernalia; the driver, a man, 21, also of Austin, received citations for theft, failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired vehicle registration, and driving without a license.
The male passenger, William Albert Heard, 24, also of Austin, was found in possession of small amounts of several drugs, Ferguson said.
“The drugs were found in the backseat where he was seated,” Ferguson said. “They included a clear baggie with a white crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine and a small box containing a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana.”
Ferguson said Heard was wanted on an active parole violation warrant, was also found in possession of small amounts of heroin, THC oil and clonazepam.
Heard was jailed on a long list of charges, alleging marijuana possession under 2 ounces; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, under 1 gram; and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, under 28 grams.
“He was also charged for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, which belonged to someone other than himself,” Ferguson added.
Heard was taken to the Comal County Jail, where he remained Thursday on the parole violation warrant and $21,750 in bonds associated with the recent charges.
