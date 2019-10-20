New Braunfels Independent School District trustees will meet Monday evening in the district’s new Administration Center boardroom, 1000 North Walnut Avenue in New Braunfels.
“In October 2016, New Braunfels ISD purchased the properties located in the 1000 block of North Walnut … previously known as the Wells Fargo Building (1000 N. Walnut) and Seele Plaza (1040 N. Walnut),” said Rebecca Villarreal, the district’s communications director. “After months of planning and renovations, both buildings are near completion and ready to become the NBISD Administration Center.”
Villarreal said the district has occupied the former Seele Plaza building since May. It plans to open the larger, former Wells Fargo building on Oct. 28.
“As part of the opening, the NBISD Board of Trustees will host their first meeting in the new boardroom on Oct. 21 with a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. followed by a regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m.,” she said, adding “the new boardroom will have more seating capacity and improved technology.
“As the district grows, so did the need for more administrative space. The building is designed to allow for the growth of the departments that oversee the administrative functions of the district.”
Villarreal said NBISD administrative departments are currently housed in the NBISD Education Center located at 430 W. Mill Street. That building, constructed in 1914, will remain open as a district training and meeting facility.
All NBISD meetings are open to the public. The meeting agendas can be viewed online at https://v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=46901
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.