Two local groups are suing the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality over its approval of a quarry’s permit following last year’s contentious hearing.
Stop 3009 Vulcan Quarry and Friends of Dry Comal Creek are fighting Vulcan Materials’ air-quality permit and filed an appeal in the Travis County District Court on Friday.
The groups say the TCEQ allowed the June 2019 hearing with legal errors, exclusion of data and other missteps. The Commission refers to the State Office of Administrative Hearings for any contested evidentiary hearing concerning the plant’s potential effects on health, property and environment.
“We feel very strongly that there were a number of legal errors and failures during that hearing and essentially that is forming the basis for our appeal,” said Stop3009 Vulcan Quarry director of communications, David Drewa.
Vulcan Materials said it would not comment since it is not listed as a party in the lawsuit.
The hearing lasted for several weeks, with Vulcan Materials presenting its data on why it qualifies to build its quarry over the Edwards Aquifer Recharge Zone and crush rock. Air-quality permits are granted if the company proves it does not emit certain emissions and more than a certain amount which would pollute the air.
“The permit is for the rock crushing machinery that Vulcan will use to basically take the large rocks and boulders and crush them into smaller pieces into basically product they will sell,” Drewa said. “The permit allows them to emit a certain amount of tons of contaminants per year.”
The groups’ concern is over a pollutant whose dust particles are smaller than 10 microns, or micrometers. The Environmental Protection Agency is concerned with these sized particles which pollute the air and people can inhale through their lungs, causing adverse health issues from coughing to cancer.
Drewa said they believe Vulcan Materials’ core sample showed lower levels of crystalline silica, a carcinogenic pollutant, in its limestone than is accurate. They also said how Vulcan Materials obtained those numbers is unclear and the judge did not compel them to produce this evidence.
Crystalline sillica is linked to diseases such as heart and lung disease. Stop3009 said the permit application would allow the rock crusher to emit over 95,000 pounds of particulate matter, nitrogen oxide and other pollutants into the air annually.
“Unfortunately, this out-of-state corporation and their lawyers continue to hide this information from the public and suppress the facts, claiming that the composition of limestone rock in the Texas Hill Country is a proprietary trade secret,” the group said in an emailed statement. “But without a full accounting of the facts, the actual amount of pollution this facility produces will likely be much higher than the permit allows.”
During the hearing, Vulcan Materials representative Scott Burnham said its practices are up to standard and responsible.
“We have presented a responsible plan for this site that shows we’re committed to the county and doing things the right way,” Burnham said in a Herald-Zeitung article published Sept. 3, 2019. “We look forward to the next steps in the process and working with our neighbors and the community.”
The TCEQ preliminary hearing was in March 2019, with the actual trial in June. Civil cases can last for several years, and Drewa said in the meantime the organization is fundraising for its legal counsel and scientific experts in preparation.
Stop3009 will have a Bluebonnet Extravaganza Dinner and Auction on March 21 at the Milltown Historic District to raise money. Drewa said the auction has collected many high-quality items and contributions for the community.
“Fundraising is our top priority, collecting auction items,” Drewa said. “And we’re very optimistic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.