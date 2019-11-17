It’s a ton of fun to look at decked out Christmas trees, but decorating them? That can be a pain.
For New Braunfelsers interested in buying their Christmas tree already garnished in ornaments, tinsel and lights (while also giving to a good cause), the 5th annual Festival of Trees will be opening this Tuesday Nov.19 and will close Thursday Nov. 21.
Over 40 Christmas trees and wreaths will be available for purchase during the 3-day silent auction. Trees are delivered free to the buyer’s home, charity or business on Friday Nov. 23.
The free event supports seniors in need and will go to the Comal County Senior Citizen’s Foundation. Trees range from 3 feet tall to 7.5 feet tall, and baked goods, a raffle tree, a senior giving tree and Santa will also be at the event accompanied by live entertainment.
“The Giving Tree is an opportunity for members of the community to take a name tag of a senior in need of Christmas gifts, buy a gift for that person and return the gift and tag to the festival for delivery,” said Sally Nicholls, event coordinator.
The event will be located at the Milltown Historic District River Venue at 490 Porter Street from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will open with a sneak preview event Monday night for ticketholders.
Santa will be at the event daily from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information about the Festival of Trees, visit https://festivaloftreesnb.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.