Former NBA player to speak about addiction for RecoveryWerks

Former Boston Celtics basketball player Chris Herren struggled with addictions to substances as cocaine and oxycodone, and it derailed his college and professional plans. On March 18, he will share his story with New Braunfelsers during a fundraising event for RecoveryWerks.
After being traded by the Denver Nuggets to the Boston Celtics in 2000, Herren played more than 30 games before the team released him in 2001, because his body could not function without Oxycodone. In 2004, he was charged with possession of heroin and driving under the influence. After several attempts at securing alcohol or drugs and keeping things from his family, his counselor gave him a harsh wakeup call.
Herren now speaks at schools and events to tell them his struggle with addiction and how it negatively affected every aspect of his life.
Nonprofit RecoveryWerks will celebrate its fifth anniversary of helping teenagers, young adults and families in Comal County affected by substance abuse during its 2020 Breakfast Gala from 9-10:30 a.m. at McKenna Events Center. Tickets, available until March 9 at RecoveryWerks.org are $75. Gold and silver level
sponsorships are also available.
The nonprofit’s office, at 618 Comal Avenue, houses rooms for counseling sessions, peer hangouts and parent groups.
“I don’t know if people really realize how life-threatening addiction is and that denial is so strong in this disease that nobody wants to believe that they have it,” RecoveryWerks Program Director Joanne Daxon said.
The nonprofit has several groups it serves: parents, adults, teenagers from 13 to 18 and young adults who are 18 to early 20s.
Addiction can be spurred by certain environments at school or home, but Daxon said it is a disease that happens and is caused by genetic makeup. About 90% of addiction starts in the teenage years, and sometimes certain people have the gene to more easily become addicted to substances.
“There’s a lot of experimentation in the teen years and most people don’t end up addicted,” Daxon said. “But some of them will be like, ‘I can’t stop,’ and not know why they can’t stop.”
For the young teenagers, RecoveryWerks has counseling sessions and have a game area where they can watch TV, play games and relax. This is helpful when their parents are in another room talking to counselors, and it gives the kids a chance to interact with one another sober.
Daxon said having them spend time together and listen to one another provides a peer support system that is different from listening to adults in a room. They also do fun activities together sober.
“They like to do things that are exciting, and we do things on the weekends with some activities that keep them active and involved in things so they can get that adrenaline rush,” Daxon said.
Counselors work with their parents on how to effectively parent their child who struggles with addiction.
Parents have to try parenting differently to get through to their child with addiction, Daxon said.
Sometimes parents’ gut reaction is to take away their phone and send them to their room, yet their child might use drugs when left unattended. Other parents may come down hard on their child and adopt manipulative tactics to control their child. RecoveryWerks intervenes to teach parents how to communicate and discipline in a healthy way.
The nonprofit also holds Monday night meetings for the siblings of those with addiction, providing guidance on how to help their sibling while also taking care of themselves.
When the nonprofit started about five years ago, 95 people were participating in its programs; last year it had about 430 people. Daxon said they hope to spread the word and help the rest of Comal County and rural areas.
RecoveryWerks started as a concept between Daxon and RecoveryWerks executive director Deborah Dickensheets. They came from San Antonio’s Rise Recovery, which also helps people with addiction.
When they moved to New Braunfels several years ago, they realized there was a need for a support system. Daxon said addictions start in suburbs and rural areas, especially when kids go to school and are experimenting.
“People think it may be in the big cities or the problem is where it’s in sections of town you don’t want to go in,” Daxon said. “Honestly, it’s maybe even worse in the suburbs and the high-class neighborhoods because their drugs are super strong.”
The nonprofit also has a location in Spring Branch to counsel families, who are free to drop in due to their open-door policy.
RecoveryWerks works with Comal ISD and helps out with its discipline center and has a monthly meeting with students at Canyon High School.
Dickensheets said the nonprofit provides areas where students can do school work on their computers. The nonprofit also plans to provide its own computers, as well, so recovering students are neither in a school environment where they may be peer pressured nor at home alone.
“We have parents that both work and that fear of leaving their child at home, so we have offered some space and computers,” Dickensheets said.
The San Antonio Kronkosky Foundation gave a grant to RecoverWerks for the computers, and also supports the nonprofit in other ways.
Dickensheets said she is thankful for sponsors such as Laurel Ridge Treatment Center, 433rd District Judge Wayne Waldrip, McKenna Foundation and Jason’s Deli, which dedicates a percentage of its order revenue to RecoveryWerks.
She is also thankful for all the community’s support in the past five years.
“You recover in your community, and Comal County and New Braunfels specifically has been so helpful,” Dickensheets said. “You can go get treated someplace, but that’s the emergency room. You need to have long-term support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.