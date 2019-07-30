Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating an argument late Sunday that escalated into a woman allegedly firing a shot at her boyfriend, who was uninjured in the incident.
Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, said officers were dispatched to the 7400 block of Interstate 35 North for a report of family violence at 10:17 p.m. Sunday.
“It was an argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend — both parties were from the Houston area,” Smith said. “Dispatch received information that a shooting occurred and the male individual involved fled the scene in a white Dodge ram pickup.
“Deputies arrived and met with the caller, who advised that she and her boyfriend of four years had gotten into a physical confrontation that resulted in her shooting at him with her handgun.”
Smith said the female was transported to Resolute Hospital “with minor injuries from the confrontation.” She said deputies made phone contact with the male, who stated he did not have any injuries.
The case is being investigated as a possible aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
“At this time, no arrests have been made,” Smith said. “We will continue to investigate.”
