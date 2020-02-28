Tim Bert Salge was an Opa, father, husband and beloved local in the community whose resounding singing voice and perfect German helped keep New Braunfels’ German heritage alive.
Salge, 67, passed away on Saturday and is remembered as a talented performer and “Grosse Opa” of Wurstfest. He lived in New Braunfels his entire life and raised his family on German traditions and philanthropy.
He met Celeste Salge, his wife of 44 years, at Mission Valley 9-Pin Bowling Club in 1973, shortly after she moved to New Braunfels from Irving. She said he loved socializing and singing, usually with a Miller Lite in hand.
“He was an entertainer,” Celeste said. “He also had an incredible memory. And so anytime we were at a party or met someone new, he immediately struck up a conversation.”
Tim and Celeste’s three sons, Josh, Chad and Ross Salge, remember him as having an impeccable memory and deep dedication to New Braunfels.
“He wasn’t labeled a historian but he knew every history book that New Braunfels had ever had written about it,” Celeste said.
Tim was the president of Kypfer-Salge Hermann Sons Life Lodge. Hermann Sons Life is a Texas life insurance provider and fraternal organization with several lodges. The New Braunfels lodge was named after the Kypfer family, and the lodge voted to name it the Kypfer-Salge Lodge after Tim’s father, Raymond, passed away in 2016. Raymond
was the lodge’s officer and hall manager for more than 50 years.
Tim Kolbe, Hermann Sons Life president of sales, said Tim was an agent with the lodge for more than 20 years and his son, Josh, was also an agent.
“He was very involved in the organization, he was a very busy guy,” Kolbe said. “It was a real loss to us when we found out, and I’ve known him and his wife, Celeste, because we go to their lodge meetings.”
Tim Salge was also always at Wurstfest, sporting his traditional German clothing and usually holding a beer. In 2011, he was honored with the “Grosse Opa” title, meaning “Big Granddaddy.”
Steve Taylor was the Wurstfest Association president at that time, and said one of Tim’s duties on the Wurstfest entertainment committee was going to the airport to pick up artists flying in from Germany. He also helped the bands set up and get on stage for their time slots.
“Tim was such a natural choice,” Taylor said. “Not to disparage anybody else, but he was the best Grosse Opa you could hope for. He was very humble, very much an old school person.”
In 2015, Tim did a promotional video for Wurstfest on how to sing his favorite song, “Ein Prosit.”
Adorned in a deep red, traditional German vest covered in patches, he held a foamy light beer and proudly belted out the notes in his signature “radio” voice.
“He had a fabulous voice and he was always singing,” Celeste said. “Sometimes it wasn’t appropriate but he would still sing (“Ein Prosit”) anyways.”
As one of the barons of the Braunfels Foundation Trust, Tim’s annual dues went toward the Scholarship Sponsor fund and to help maintain the foundation.
Braunfels Foundation Trust President, Theresa Johnson, was a freshman at New Braunfels High School when Tim was a senior.
“I know he felt strongly about what the trust does with the vocational and technical scholarships,” Johnson said. “He thought that was a really important thing.”
Johnson said Tim will be greatly missed since he was such an “irreplaceable” kind of person.
“He wasn’t afraid of work, that’s for sure,” Johnson said. “He was one of the nicest people I think I’ve ever met. He was also a character and he was so hilarious. He was so good and so fun, you always just felt happy when you were around him.”
Ross said he remembers his father driving him to soccer practice, and Tim would go all-out for in-car concerts, singing and pretending to play a piano on the dash.
“I was in the band in high school, and he instilled this love of music in me,” Ross said. “I went on to be in the Longhorn Band and that’s where I met my wife.”
First Protestant Church Rev. Phil Brown said Tim was part of the Homebuilders Sunday school for decades, teaching Bible study and helping feed the needy.
“Tim was a lifelong member of the church,” Brown said. “His dedication was not just to the church but good causes. When he was the Grosse Opa he was the ‘Spassmeister’ but he carried that mantle everywhere he went — just a wonderful guy.”
He was also known as something of a prankster. When Daryl Higgins was the minister of the church, Tim told him the church should have a German message in the narthex. Since Higgins did not know German, Tim taught him the phrase — but backwards.
Tim, who worked for Farmers Mutual Fire Insurance of Comal County for 43 years — in roles ranging from claims manager and adjuster to president and board member — was a member of the Sophienburg Museum and Archives, Freundschaft Verein and Das Verein Social Group, the Heritage Society of New Braunfels board and past member of Comal County Historical Society.
Tim’s son, Chad, said a favorite memory was when he brought his coworker briefly to Wurstfest. In just a few minutes Tim greeted them with open arms carrying sausage.
“Any friend I brought from New Braunfels, from my time at A&M, from my time in Dallas, they just felt part of the family,” Chad said.
