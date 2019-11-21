New Braunfels City Council on Nov. 11 took another look at proposed traffic calming measures for Hanz Drive, where residents are seeking relief from speeding vehicles and oversized trucks from rambling through their neighborhood.
In August, Cotton Crossing subdivision residents were split on speed humps being placed along the venue, identified as a minor collector linking Farm-to-Market Road 306, Common Street, Gruene Road and Loop 337. Several also sought increased enforcement of the 30 mph speed limit and no-through truck provision on Hanz Drive between Common Street and Gruene Road.
City Engineer Garry Ford said traffic data indicated the average vehicle speed of 34 miles per hour did not meet criteria listed in the city’s speed hump policy.
New Braunfels police and fire departments were opposed, fearing they would slow emergency response times. Property owners adjacent to the proposed speed hump locations were also opposed, citing noise and pollution concerns.
On Aug. 26 council directed staffers and the city’s Transportation and Traffic Advisory Board to come up with additional options, which Ford reviewed on Nov. 11.
“We’ve identified a few key factors in developing these options,” Ford said, saying staffers reviewed traffic flow in the circle configuration between Bergstrom and Cotton boulevards and the pedestrian crossing at Cotton Boulevard, and maintaining parking areas and safe access to schools and businesses.
“We also reviewed pavement marking needs for Hanz Drive, treating it as a thoroughfare and the collector street that it is,” Ford said. “It provides connectivity to other major streets in the immediate area.”
Curb extensions, medians, illuminative markings indicating narrowing lanes and steering drivers away from running into the circle, and increased signage were also considered. Residents were split on the two options, which differed in parking areas on or adjacent to Hanz Drive.
The city would add pavement markings on Hanz Drive to delineate travel, turn and parking lanes between Gruene Road and Common Street; install yield signs and pavement lines at the traffic circle; and add crosswalk signs and markings at Cotton Boulevard — all estimated to cost around $12,000.
“We’ve been after this for more than a year,” resident Glen Hendricks said, citing recent accidents or near-misses by fast-traveling vehicles on Hanz Drive. “We need your assistance to get something done about the speed — we have the technical availability to track those speeds and fine (those responsible).”
Council sympathized with the request but is prohibited from installing red light cameras, which were banned by the Texas Legislature last session. It could consider approving the Hanz Drive changes at its next meeting on Monday.
Also Nov. 11, council members approved:
• Installation of speed humps on Anhalt Drive between Post Road and Eichen Road, but denied a similar request for installing speed humps on Lazy Trail between Sunrise and Sunshadow Drive.
• Restricting parking along the north side of N. Market Avenue at 309 E. San Antonio Street due to concerns about high traffic volumes, river outfitter shuttles and large trucks on N. Market Avenue between E. San Antonio Street and E. Mill Street and at the intersection of E. San Antonio Street.
• Casting the city’s allotment of votes to be split among Comal Appraisal District board candidates Wade Cleary, Dan Krueger, John Kuntz, Randy Maschek, Nancy Pappas and John Tyler; and its allotment of votes split among Guadalupe Appraisal District board candidates Greg Gilcrease, Darren Dunn, Daryl John, Ben Amador Jr. and Jerry Perkins.
• The first reading of an ordinance that would restrict golf carts and neighborhood electric vehicles the portion of Walnut Avenue, where the speed limits was recently increased from 30 mph to 35 mph between Landa Street and Business 35 (Elliot Knox Blvd.).
For more, visit the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
