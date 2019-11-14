Intermediate courts of appeals recently affirmed the convictions of two New Braunfels men who were found guilty in the brutal capital murder of Christopher Lowe in 2016.
In separate 2018 trials, Comal County juries convicted Luis Alberto De Leon, now 39, and Anthony Jamal Cunningham, now 19, of stabbing and beating Lowe, 34, to death with a baseball bat inside a New Braunfels storage facility unit and dumping his body at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in
August 2016.
DeLeon and Cunningham stabbed Lowe a total of 20 times, according to evidence presented in at their trials. A pair of Pokemon Go players found Lowe’s stabbed and beaten body on the cemetery grounds off Farm-to-Market Road 482, south of Solms in Comal County.
DeLeon was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole; Cunningham, a juvenile certified to stand trial as an adult, was sentenced to life. The Third Court of Appeals upheld DeLeon’s conviction on Oct. 1; the First Court of Appeals affirmed Cunningham’s conviction on Nov. 7.
A third defendant, Sunee Marie Schriewer, 32, of Wimberley, accepted a plea deal with Comal County prosecutors, who charged her with capital murder and two other felonies in Lowe’s death. She waived her right to appeal and was also sentenced to life in prison.
According to evidence presented at the trials, on Aug. 25, 2016, Cunningham, DeLeon and Schriewer found Lowe inside a storage shelter DeLeon was using as a home. DeLeon took a baseball bat from the trunk of his car and began beating Lowe with it. Cunningham and Schriewer joined in by punching Lowe, who cried out for help.
Detectives with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office investigated and eventually arrested all three suspects.
