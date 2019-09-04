The next stage of Loop 337 mobility begins Wednesday, as two new southbound lanes open between Oak Run Parkway and San Antonio Street/Altgelt Lane beginning at 9 a.m.
Hernan Rozemberg, Texas Department of Transportation’s San Antonio-area public information officer, labeled the opening of the 2.1-mile stretch as “the next step in mobility accessibility” for Loop 337 traffic.
Greg Malatek, city public works director, said the newest change ends the traffic signal at the Landa Street intersection, allowing vehicles free access onto Loop 337 northbound lanes and sends southbound vehicles underneath the venue and accessed through a new connector.
“As folks were coming down the hill on the loop toward Interstate 35, the Landa Street (signal light) was pretty sensitive, which led to a lot of challenging stops,” Malatek said. “This solves the signal connector in both directions, which will be a huge help out there.”
Loop 337’s $45 million expansion into a four-lane divided highway between Interstate 35 and Hillcrest Drive began in November 2017 and ahead of track for completion by late 2021.
This is the third major recent traffic diversion on the venue in recent months. The first in early April diverted traffic onto new southbound lanes between River Road and State Highway 46; the second, in May, also extended southbound lanes and added a separate Guadalupe River bridge between Hans Drive and Gruene Road.
TxDOT said following the traffic switch, drivers turning north from Ridge Hill Drive – just north of the Landa Street intersection –will only be able to go north on the loop. Southbound 337 traffic seeking access onto Ridge Hill Drive will temporarily exit onto Landa Street and take two lefts in what amounts to a turnaround to access Ridge Hill via Loop 337.
“The big story affecting the most folks will be the Landa Street connector,” Malatek said. “I would ask people to pay attention be patient in the first days using these new routes. Traffic will move effectively after these lanes are opened.”
