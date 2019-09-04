Those who borrowed books from the New Braunfels Public Library’s bookmobile will not have to worry about late fees for a few weeks.
The RIOmobile will temporarily be out of services for an estimated two to three weeks, according to Jonathan Margheim, the NBPL’s outreach librarian.
Margheim runs the RIOmobile and said the issue the vehicle has is its generator.
“We’ve consulted with multiple sources within the city, including the New Braunfels Fire Department,” Margheim said. “At their recommendation, we’re now taking the RIOmobile to a specialist.”
During the vehicle’s absence, Margheim said he would be refreshing its collection as well as realigning it to reflect circulation statistics.
Additionally, he will coordinate with the RIOmobile’s regular stops to make some alternate arrangesments for certain services.
The RIOmobile uses a technology called the RFID, or “radio-frequency identification.”
According to the American Barcode and RFID, the digital data encoded in RFID tags or a reader via radio waves captures smart labels.
In the RIOmobile’s case, Margheim said the RFID uses various electronic devices to automate library transactions, such as check-ins, check-outs, inventory management and security control.
Those who utilize the RIOmobile services will not accrue late fines while the vehicle is out-of-service.
For more information, contact Margheim at (830) 221-4138, or email him at jmargheim@nbtexas.org.
