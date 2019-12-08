New Braunfels City Council will review current projects and consider others shaping the city’s future when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday in City Council Chambers at City Hall, 550 Landa Street in New Braunfels.
Council’s final 2019 session will review annual economic benchmarks, San Antonio Street bridge construction and 2013 and 2019 bond projects. It will hear presentations on planned improvements to the Landa Park Drive Bridge and possible changes to the city’s Roadway Impact Fee ordinance.
A public hearing will precede consideration of Sector Plan 3 of the Veramendi project, with council members also set to decide the first reading of an ordinance amending public library guidelines to reflect current policies and procedures.
Council will also consider a New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation (4B Board) recommendation to provide up to $5.5 million in project incentives for Continental Automotive Systems, Inc., which plans to invest $110 million for a 202,000 square-foot manufacturing and research facility in the city.
Council members will consider approving a separate economic development agreement with Continental that would improve Kohlenberg Road and grant the company a 15% property tax rebate over 10 years if it reaches levels of full-time positions created and maintained through the end of 2026.
Also Monday, council members will discuss and consider approving:
- Designating 71.6 acres of the River Mill area, site of a proposed $100 million mixed-use development, as the city’s Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 2.
- Submission of the city’s 2018 Community Development Block Grant performance and evaluation report to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
- Cancellation of December’s second regular city council meeting; various budget amendments; submissions of several grant applications; temporary downtown street closures on Oct. 24, 2020 for the fifth annual Dia de los Muertos Festival.
- Contracts and contract renewals associated with the city’s Edwards Aquifer Habitat Conservation program; various city contracts for services and equipment.
- An interlocal agreement between the city and New Braunfels Housing Authority for legal, financial, human resources and administrative services; an interlocal agreement with Alamo Area Council of Governments for demand response transit services.
- A resolution setting a public hearing and first reading of an ordinance Jan. 27, 2020 for amendments to the city’s Roadway Impact Fee program, specifically addressing land use assumptions, capital improvements and impact fee policy.
- The second and final readings of ordinances amending city codes to establish guidelines for downtown city street closures; updating city platting guidelines for edits and corrections; rezoning requests for a property located at 1447 Farm-to-Market Road 306; revised definitions and terms of a short-term rental property at 487 W. San Antonio St.
- A conditional permit to allow a proposed multi-tenant sign exceeding city height and sign standards for a commercial development addressed at 1528 East Common Street; a public hearing and consideration of proposed amendments to city code addressing sizes of electronic message signs and guidelines for monument sign sizes.
Monday’s council session will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
