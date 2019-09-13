It’s been approximately a year since Solms Landing developers petitioned the city to form a Public Improvement District for their mixed-use development in the Creekside area off Farm-to-Market Road 306. After winning council approval in January, the PID could receive its first installment of city-authorized financing within the next six weeks.
Bart Fowler, bond counsel with McCall Parkhurst& Norton LLP, and Mark McLiney, senior managing director with SAMCO Capital Markets, presented a proposal before New Braunfels City Council on Monday to finance up to $12.5 million in bonds for the Solms Landing PID.
Texas cities and counties approve PIDs and issue bonds to fund private developments that include infrastructure benefiting the public, such as streets, buildings, drainage, water and wastewater facilities and parks, repaid through taxable assessments within the PID.
“One of the advantages of the PID is that it does provide the developer with money up front and assessments are paid soon after they’re levied, meaning you’re not waiting on increased appraisal values or tax revenues before the bond issuance, allowing development at a much quicker pace,” Fowler said.
The city council approves and levies the assessments, subordinate to property taxes and paid by residential and commercial property owners within the PID, who pay annual installments on the assessments and administrative and operational expenses associated with the bonds.
The developer and city will set a five-year service and assessment plan, outlining property included within the PID, public improvements and project costs, allocations of costs and funds, projected annual indebtedness, assessment roll and other details.
City council will annually review and update the plan, which outlines terms of assessments and collections. The city will not be liable for repayment of the bonds, but PID funds will be held by a third-party trustee that monitors payments and secures revenues for bondholders.
New Braunfels-based South Texas Capital Partners is developing Solms Landing on 98 acres near FM 306 (Creekside) and Kowald Lane, which will feature single-family and multifamily residences, hotel rooms, office space and other amenities.
With an estimated assessed value of around $200 million at its inception in 2017, the project is being redesigned to potentially significantly increase office and commercial space within the boundaries, upping its assessed value to around $500 million.
Advisers said the first PID issuance would total $5.330 million, with $4.1 million going into construction and bond administration and nearly $700,000 held in reserve and interest accounts.
“This first bond issuance is only for a portion of the entire development,” McLiney said. The other half will come later – and the timeline for that hasn’t been determined yet.”
McLiney said PID bonds differ from certificates of obligation or general obligation bonds used to finance bond projects and come with more risk, especially in the event assessments in the PID fail to pay. While the city’s credit wouldn’t take a hit, he said its reputation could.
“That’s why we are doing due diligence with this – we don’t to experience any headline risk,” he said. “This has been a year’s worth of work and we’re excited to see a light at the end of the tunnel. But we thought it very important for you to see the costs associated with it.
“On a $5 million obligation bond, there’s a 1% or 2% cost of issuance. With the PID issuance, the costs are around 10%. That makes it a riskier investment for any end buyer, which is why the bonds will only be sold to institutions.”
McLiney said the developer is getting the money up front and at tax exempt rates not available through a bank.
Financing documents are being reviewed by city staff, and a published notice of the assessment levy will precede any further city council action. A public hearing will be held before council members approve of an ordinance approving the PID assessment levy. The ordinance approving the assessment and various other documents are anticipated to come before council in the coming months.
