Starting Sunday, only adults who are 21 and older will be able to buy tobacco products like cigarettes and e-cigarettes in Texas — with exemptions for those in military service, or those who were born before Aug. 31, 2001.
Thanks to the passage of Senate Bill 21 during the 86th legislative session other young adults in Texas will no longer be able to buy tobacco, effective Sept. 1.
The bill was signed into law on June 7 by Gov. Gregg Abbott.
Anyone who attempts to buy tobacco products for someone under the age of 21 or who is underage and is caught in possession of tobacco products will be charged with a Class C misdemeanor and can be fined up to $500.
Many New Braunfels parents are applauding the move, saying it will hopefully help curb the age people start smoking at.
New Braunfels resident Crystal Glass said she and her middle school-aged daughter often talk about smoking, and it sounds like it is still a huge issue with high school students.
“Quite a few of her middle school friends are already taking an interest in smoking because of older siblings,” Glass said. “So I think moving the age limit up will make it a little more difficult for high school kids to get their hands on cigarettes and vape pens. Not impossible, just more difficult.”
With luck, by the time younger kids reach high school, the new law will have curbed the desire for teenagers to smoke if it’s not readily available, Glass said.
“I’m 100% for (the change),” Glass said.
Others, while they think the changed age limit is a good idea in theory, think it will do little to stop the problem of high school kids smoking.
“Raising the age doesn’t seem to fix the problem,” said Amber Gonzalez-Bravo, a New Braunfels resident and the mother of five children who attend Comal Independent School District schools. “The amount of children who have access to it is crazy. Prices should be raised so nobody wants to buy it anymore.”
Comal ISD substitute teacher Treasure Gaines agreed, and thinks there needs to be more education about the dangers of smoking and vaping.
“I’ve seen kids vaping at various locations and ages in the district,” Gaines said. “Kids can suck on something that looks like a flash drive — that’s where our problems are.”
And still others question the exception for military personnel, while some parents think it makes sense.
“Honestly if someone can join the military at age 18 — 17 with parental consent — those servicemen and women should be allowed to drink and smoke,” said Danielle Higgins, a New Braunfels mom with a high school student and elementary school student.
New Braunfels Police Department public information officer David Ferguson said police are used to expecting law changes each Sept. 1 following legislative sessions, and this will not cause any major changes for NBPD.
“It’d be the same as if we came by someone under 21 having alcohol, or previously someone under 17 having cigarettes,” Ferguson said. “We won’t be out at the bowling alley performing sting operations or anything, but if we pull someone over for, say, speeding and they are under 21 and have cigarettes on them, that’s another citation.”
Smithson Valley High School senior Caroline Kuhn, 17, said she thinks it’s a positive change.
“I don’t smoke, but I think this is a good thing,” Kuhn said. “I do think some other kids will be annoyed about it.”
Comal County resident 18-year-old Isy Gehling said although she smokes, she thinks the change is a good idea.
“It’s good for the people who haven’t started vaping or smoking yet, because they shouldn’t start it,” Gehling said. “Since the age thing doesn’t affect me, I will still continue to do it.”
Shops around New Braunfels, such as Stogies Vapor, are already ready for the change.
“We’re constantly checking IDs,” said Irvin Schwausch, manager of Stogies Vapor Store — New Braunfels. “We don’t think this will affect business.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.