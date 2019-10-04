A New Braunfels car dealership, victimized by thefts of vehicle parts at another location, added insult to injury after someone impersonating a buyer drove off in a new vehicle, police said.
David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator, said police were called to investigate a car theft at Bluebonnet Chrysler Dodge in the 500 block of South Seguin Avenue at 12:19 p.m. on Sept. 26.
“We were contacted by a man at the dealership who informed us they had recently sold a 2016 Dodge Charger,” Ferguson said. “He said at about 2 p.m. on Sept. 22, a male identifying himself as the buyer came in and departed with the vehicle.
“It was later determined the driver’s license he used (for identification) was fake, which is why (the dealership) filed a stolen vehicle report.”
The dealership valued the car at $53,822.82. Ferguson wouldn’t get into more details as “it’s an ongoing investigation,” but said it’s a different twist on a familiar scam.
“Suffice it to say somebody misled the dealership into believing that they were one person when they were not,” he said. “The theft was discovered when the dealership attempted to contact the person that they had believed purchased the vehicle, and they were surprised to discover a vehicle had been purchased in their name.”
Ferguson said police are investigating the theft, a third-degree felony. Last week, thieves stole catalytic converters from seven commercial trucks at Bluebonnet Motors, in the 1800 block of Interstate 35 South, between 6 p.m. Sept. 25 and 8 a.m. Sept. 27. The estimated combined loss of the parts – taken for their metallic value – totaled more than $35,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact NBPD at 830-221-4100, Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-640-8422; or post tips at comalcrimestoppers.org, or via the “P3 Tips” smartphone app, available on iOS and Android devices.
