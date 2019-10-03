Four days after two people were killed in a fiery, head-on collision of pick-up trucks on Farm-to-Market Road 32, investigators were still looking into exactly what happened.
Dozens of county and Texas Department of Public Safety first-responders arrived on the scene of the wreck, in the 12000 block of FM 32, three miles south of Canyon Lake, at 3:18 p.m. Saturday.
DPS Sgt. Orlando “Gus” Moreno said a 2003 Dodge Ram, driven by Mason Jennings Bandy, 26, of New Braunfels was traveling westbound on FM 32 when it struck an eastbound 2017 Ford F-150 driven by Charles William Faldyn, 66, and passenger Diane Murdock Faldyn, 62, both of Deer Park.
“For reasons not yet known, Mr. Bandy veered into the eastbound lane and struck Mr. Faldyn’s vehicle,” Moreno said. “Mrs. Faldyn was pronounced dead at the scene and Mr. Bandy died while being transported to San Antonio Medical Military Center (SAMMC). Mr. Faldyn was transported to SAMMC with injuries.”
Canyon Lake Fire and EMS Chief Darren Brinkkoeter said the first of his units arrived at 3:23 p.m.
“According to the report, when we arrived there were bystanders who were pulling some of the people from the vehicles, which were on fire,” he said. “The EMS crews began working on the patients.
“The woman was trapped in one of the vehicles, which had turned over onto its roof. More trucks arrived to work on the victims and put out the fires with both vehicles. With the dry conditions, they caused a pretty good grass fire.”
Brinkkoeter said four Canyon Lake fire apparatus units and an ambulance from Bulverde-Spring Branch Fire & EMS were at the scene, and Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted traffic control.
“It was an extended extrication that involved us waiting for the proper equipment as DPS conducted its investigation,” Brinkkoeter said, adding his units remained on the location to extinguish the grass fire – which consumed about an acre – until 8:08 p.m.
Faldyn underwent surgery at SAMMC; officials there said he was stable condition on Wednesday.
“The investigation is ongoing and all the contributing factors are still unknown,” Moreno said. “The Texas Department of Public Safety would like to remind all drivers to abide by traffic laws, minimize distractions, control your speed and obey official traffic control devices. The crash report can be obtained at Texas.gov once the investigation is completed.”
