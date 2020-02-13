Candidate filings end Friday for the May 2 city and school district elections, which could be canceled as only six have filed for seven positions through Wednesday.
Voters will head to the polls to select a new mayor and two city council members and two trustees each in the New Braunfels and Comal independent school districts. All seats are for three-year terms.
City voters will decide 18 proposed amendments for the city charter, and Comal ISD residents will vote on a $397.7 million bond measure.
School board candidates must be registered voters, reside in the district they are filing for, and have resided within the school district for at least six months.
Qualified applicants for city council must be registered voters, have resided in their respective districts at least six months prior to filing; have resided in New Braunfels at least 12 months prior to the May 2 election, and in no way be currently indebted to the city.
Interested candidates must file the necessary paperwork with the city of New Braunfels, NBISD or CISD before the 5 p.m. deadline on Friday. The last day to register to vote is April 2; early voting begins April 20 and ends April 28.
