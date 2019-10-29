Drawing in thousands from around the state and country, New Braunfels’ 4th Annual Dia de los Muertos is being hailed as ‘un gran éxito’ — a huge success.
The entire festival, which took place from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday along a closed portion of San Antonio Street, was incredible, said Shelley Garcia-Bujnoch, her face half painted as a sugar skull, donning a crown of purple and black flowers decorated with tiny skulls.
“I’m blown away,” said Bujnoch, president of the Hispanic Business Alliance, a committee of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce and the group that organizes the festival. “I felt from the morning when we got there around 6 a.m. and started unloading things — from that point on the entire day just seemed to flow.”
The festival, which celebrates the lives of loved ones who have passed on and which was free to attend, included booths full of merchandise, food trucks, face painting stations, a children’s area, live music and more.
Bujnoch said this year’s festival was uniquely personal to her after the death of her father six months ago.
“This year was about emotion for me and celebrating life of my father,” Bujnoch said, her voice trembling. All the moving parts of the whole day kept bringing me back to him. The procession was hardest part for me … I thought that was the most beautiful thing.”
A procession at 4 p.m. honored the dead, ending at the community ofrenda — a collection of special objects meant to remember a loved one with his or her favorite items — which had two additions this year.
A red section honored fallen first responders, and a blue section honored fallen soldiers from the area.
“I keep hearing from people, ‘Thank you for bringing Dia de los Muertos to New Braunfels,’ ‘Thank you, we had a great time,’ people coming from all over,” Bujnoch said.
The festival was a must-do for Elvia Garza, a Buda resident who said she was excited to hear about New Braunfels celebrating the holiday.
“I think it’s amazing how much work people have put into our traditions,” she said. “We have to honor our loved ones and honor the dead.”
Bree Gonzalez, a New Braunfels resident and festival attendee, said she very much enjoyed the event, her 7-year-old daughter standing close to her hip.
“Dancing and listening to the bands has been my favorite part,” Gonzalez said. “It’s beautiful weather today and I’m glad we came out to this event for the first time.”
Bujnoch said she event met an attendee who’d come down from Chicago after hearing about the event from a friend on Facebook.
“She hopped on a plane and came here just for today, and she was telling me how glad she was she’d come,” Bujnoch said. “It was just a really cool story.”
Although there isn’t an official attendee count, Bujnoch said the festival was the most crowded she had ever seen it.
“I was looking out of my booth and thinking, ‘Wow, we did not have this many people here this early for it last year,’” Bujnoch said.
Thanking her hard working team, Bujnoch said she felt the HBA volunteers did amazing and she is glad Dia de los Muertos has become a tradition of New Braunfels now.
“Being a part of putting this together was more about the logistics, more about putting out why people celebrate, more about education — educating the community on what Dia de los Muertos is, putting together the logistics,” Bujnoch said of past festivals. “This year it was more than that.”
Planning for the next festival will start soon already, Bujnoch said.
“I want to thank the community for supporting the HBA which is of course under the chamber, and just thank them for coming out,” Bujnoch said.
For more information about the HBA visit
