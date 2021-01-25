Director Sarah Hammond gives dogs treats as she checks on them at the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. The shelter is hosting a half-priced adoption event for all pets over the age of six months this week. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Those searching for the “purrfect” Valentine’s Day cuddle buddy need look no further than the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area’s Love Unleashed Adoption Event.
“We’ve got a lot of really cool animals and in honor of Valentine’s Day, we wanted to get the word out,” society director Sarah Hammond said. Through Feb. 22, adoption fees for all pets over the age of six months are half-off, with dogs at $60 and cats at $30. All pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped.
