Those searching for the “purrfect” Valentine’s Day cuddle buddy need look no further than the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area’s Love Unleashed Adoption Event.

“We’ve got a lot of really cool animals and in honor of Valentine’s Day, we wanted to get the word out,” society director Sarah Hammond said. Through Feb. 22, adoption fees for all pets over the age of six months are half-off, with dogs at $60 and cats at $30. All pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.