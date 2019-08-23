Editor’s note: Some content in this story, which reports testimony in a child sexual assault trial, may not be suitable for all readers.
The mother of the 6-year-old who Florentino Richard Gonzales molested throughout the summer of 2006 called him a “terrorist” who all but killed her “little silent warrior.”
“Richard, I thought for years to think what to say to you, but right now it matters only to me and (my daughter),” she said after Gonzales was sentenced to 200 years in prison for his crimes on Thursday. “You’re a terrorist . . . you killed her. You killed my daughter.”
Gonzales, 67, was found guilty on eight counts of indecency with a child-sexual contact and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child in Judge Bruce Boyer’s 207th District Court on Wednesday.
“Children are already vulnerable and need to be protected,” Jackie Doyer, Comal County assistant district attorney said during the punishment phase of the four-day trial. “But what is the most offensive about this defendant is that he chose a child that, because of her autism, was more vulnerable than most children.
“He isolated and abused her . . . He shattered her world, which can never come back.”
Gonzales, who a jury convicted of committing six similar offenses and sentenced to 100 years in prison in July 2016, was back in court after a successful appeal that reversed the verdicts and ordered a new trial.
After her mother’s deployment to the Middle East in 2006, the victim, now 19, recalled moving in her paternal grandmother, Patsy, who was married to Gonzales at the time and resided off Purgatory Road outside of New Braunfels. She testified Tuesday on the gradual stages of the abuse, which began with Gonzales touching and fondling her, then escalated into his fingering her vagina and then his attempts to sexually penetrate her.
All of the incidents happened inside the home and inside a nearby recreational vehicle on the property — which ended when Patsy Gonzales caught her husband and the child, both naked from the waist down on a sofa bed inside the RV.
The New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung is withholding the victim’s identity, and those of her mother and aunt, who reported Gonzales’ offenses to authorities in 2012.
“There was no doubt in our minds he had done it,” said Stephen Bowlby, foreman of the jury that took about an hour to convict Gonzales on all counts on Wednesday.
“I really don’t understand autism, but her testimony was fully focused and extremely detailed. I can understand why as a 6-year-old, she wasn’t able to use the correct anatomical terms. Now, that she has aged, and is 19, she was able to say what happened.
“What annoyed me is that while she was testifying, Gonzales kept shaking his head — I just wanted to slap him. But prosecutors did a phenomenal job — they were on point and equipped with mountains of evidence. They proved that this man scarred that little girl.”
There were few dry eyes Thursday as the girl’s mother, an active duty combat soldier, delivered her statements through a video link. Tearfully and angrily, she blamed herself, for having been deployed and forced to leave her daughter with her mom and Gonzales. She said her daughter, now 19, is attending college, but is far from normal and is battling PTSD from the abuse.
“She doesn’t trust people and is angry, sad and scared,” she said. “As far as I was concerned, she lost her life when she was assaulted. But she’s proving me wrong and she’s fighting for her life. I’m just so sorry because for so long she was alone — and didn’t have anyone to tell.
“I’ve been in combat — and I’ve seen people with half their face gone and others die in front of me. But that didn’t affect me as much as what my daughter has and still is going through.”
Gonzales, shacked in handcuffs and in prison stripes, stood next to defense attorney Susan Schoon as Boyer passed sentence.
“You’ll get no sympathy from me,” he said. “This little girl’s life can’t be made whole again, but I can make sure you won’t be able to do this again.”
Gonzales will serve 10 years for each indecency charge — stacked consecutively — and 60 years each on the two aggravated charges — also consecutive — for a total of 200 years.
“You’re 67, right?” Boyer said. “That’s why fit the sentence into a range where you’ll never get out and do this again.”
Schoon didn’t comment after the sentence. Doyer and assistant prosecutor Kiera Kilday thanked a second woman who testified she was also sexually assaulted by Gonzales back in 1989, when she was 13 and her mother then married to Gonzales. The woman, now 44, didn’t reveal those incidents until years later.
While the DA’s office sought life terms to send a message to the community, Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp was more than satisfied.
“We are so grateful for today’s sentence by Judge Boyer,” Tharp said. “With Gonzales behind bars for 200 years, we can give our two victims the peace of mind that this monster will never hurt them or anyone else again.
“Today’s sentence is the result of tremendous teamwork by Sara Schroeder during her work at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Comal County; Emily Leblanc with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA); ADAs Jackie Doyer and Kiera Kilday, and Lt. Rex Campbell with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.”
