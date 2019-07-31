If slow and steady wins the race, the San Antonio-New Braunfels real estate market is slotted for a gold medal.
Local and state home sales remained strong during the second quarter of 2019, while monthly housing inventory increased, according to the 2019-Q2 Texas Quarterly Housing Report released earlier this month by Texas Realtors.
Compared to the second quarter last year, San Antonio-New Braunfels metropolitan statistical area home sales increased 1.5% to 9,886 single-family home sales, while median price increased 4.3% to $234,607.
Meanwhile, continuing the regular annual home buying trend of strong summer sales, Texas started the summer on a strong note, increasing 1% year-over-year to 101,896 home sales, while median price increased 2.9% to $245,000.
“For the San Antonio-New Braunfels market, even though sales also tend to increase a little in the summer, sales are steady year round,” said Liza Reyes, Texas Realtor vice president. “I’ve been working in this market for the last 35 years and we’re just blessed in San Antonio and New Braunfels.”
Reyes compared the San Antonio-New Braunfels market to a turtle that moves consistently and steadily, rather than functioning like other markets that jump around a lot.
“Other markets get, from time to time, big changes,” Reyes said. “Houston and Austin, Dallas and Forth Worth — they’ll have a great spike in market statistics and then something happens and they jump down. In San Antonio-New Braunfels, there has been a very slow and consistent growth for the last 15 years. When we had the downturn, and I was going to national meetings, but we didn’t feel that in our area.”
According to the New Braunfels Housing Report by Texas Realtors, the median price increased 0.4% year over year from June of 2018 to June of 2019, with the median now sitting at $245,900.
“This may seem harder for buyers, but people love New Braunfels and want to make that investment to live there,” Reyes said. “It’s a beautiful, quaint town with great access to two major metropolitan cities. We do a lot of business in New Braunfels, and when you get a client, they know what they want and will pay that price and that makes the sellers happy.”
New Braunfels has a very stable market, which leaves buyers and sellers happy when they walk away from the closing table, Reyes said.
Reports show active listings in New Braunfels have increased 16.6% year over year from June 2018 to June 2019. Meanwhile, days on the market increased 10 days from 96 days on the market to 106 — but this is likely due to an increase in inventory, Reyes said.
“Sellers are getting more inventory out there,” Reyes said. “When builders are building more, sellers have to work harder to get homes sold compared to new homes on the market.”
On the state level, the Texas housing market experienced a strong kickoff to the summer selling season with more than 100,000 homes sold during the second quarter, said Tray Bates, chairman of Texas Realtors.
“While specific conditions vary by market, the statewide trend has good news for sellers and buyers. Sellers are selling for a slightly higher median price, and buyers have access to more properties for sale statewide,” Bates said in an official statement.
During the second quarter of 2019, there were 101,896 homes sold in Texas, an increase of 1% compared to the second quarter of 2018. Statewide, the median price increased 2.9% to $245,000.
“While the Texas housing market remained strong in Q2, our markets began slowing down in terms of transaction volume coupled with tight housing inventory,” said Jim Gaines, chief economist with the Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University. “Statewide, we’re seeing more of a separation in sales activity between large cities compared to medium and smaller cities due in part to increased population and job growth concentrated in the major markets.”
Staff at the Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University anticipates home sales growth to remain strong in the third quarter of 2019 as a result of the projected lower interest rates and the continuation of the summer selling season, Gaines said.
“We’ve got a good amount of listings on the market — inventory is very positive right now,” Reyes said. “It’s a great time for the consumer when interest rates are at an all time historical low.”
