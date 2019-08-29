New Braunfels’ newest pizzeria may actually be a familiar name for many longtime locals — however the revamped 188 South is anything but familiar.
The new upscale pizza parlor and cocktail bar officially fired up its ovens Wednesday evening and will now be open for dinner on Wednesdays through Fridays and lunch and dinner on Saturdays. Owner Ron Snider, who also owns Krause’s Café + Biergarten, has put his A-list team to work once again to create a unique pizzeria unlike anything else in town.
“We have the only ice bar in town — perhaps in all of the country, and all our spirits are stacked on the bar on that ice so they pour ice cold,” Snider said, gesturing to a large ice machine hanging down from the ceiling and expelling crushed ice chips onto a large back bar. “Then we take the glass here to this blast chiller and as you can see, it instantly chills the glass so it’s served frosty.”
Sommelier Jason Banks, New Braunfels only advanced sommelier certified wine educator is heading 188 South’s bar, which also offers a wide selection of wine.
“We do our own barrel-aged cocktails in oak, it’s a high level beverage service,” Snider said. “We make our tonic for gin and tonics in house. There’s the recipe for it on the wall, and it’s a real herbal remedy.”
Tonic isn’t the only thing made in house — 188 South will be one of the only restaurants in town making its own cheese, growing its own herbs and crafting its own bread and dough.
Leading the culinary team, Krause’s Executive Chef Jeremy Acuna and Snider have worked to create a menu that goes beyond Italian food with dishes and appetizers that include quail, lamb or even chimichurri.
“Our menu will always be a work in progress, it’ll be seasonal and always evolving,” Acuna said.
Acuna said he is very excited that everything from the rosemary and basil used to the sausage on pizzas is created in house.
“We have sage, chives, basil here —” Snider said, gesturing to an herb wall covered in dozens of planters, glowing pink fluorescent from regulating lights — “Here is our presentation window, where folks can watch our chefs maybe making burrata.”
Melted ice is recycled for the herbs use, 188 South’s own little ecosystem.
Looking out of the presentation window is the front of the restaurant, a seating area decorated warmly with brick, dark wood and paintings from Cuba, Austin and Germany.
“This building used to be where the Herald-Zeitung was set up in the World War II era,” Snider said, pointing to two old newspapers framed and hanging on the wall by the door. “Here you can see our drip coffee maker, from Japan. And back here is a separate party room.”
Leading the way back to a large open room, Snider talks animatedly about the history of the building, which he’s been excited to revamp into a new experience for New Braunfelsers.
“This mixer here is the only one of it’s kind in New Braunfels,” Snider said, waving a hand at a Marra Forni fork mixer from Italy. “It prevents the dough from becoming tough or overworked, and kneads it gently, like an Italian grandmother would.”
When asked why he wanted to make a place like 188 South in New Braunfels, Snider replied “Because there’s nothing here like it.”
188 South will be open for dinner Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Lunch and brunch are expected to start in the next couple months.
