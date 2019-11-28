While New Braunfels is known for its famous German sausage, there’s another popular food-making tradition that happens all over town during the holiday season — preparing tamales.
Hispanic families often get together around the holiday season to make dozens of delicious masa and meat filled husks, a tradition that carried over and is carried on by many Mexican-American families today — including those in New Braunfels.
The special tradition has been a part of the Lagunas family of New Braunfels for over six generations, and is a favorite pre-holiday event for many of the family members.
“We do it the traditional way, cooking the pig’s head the evening before and then filling the tamales the next day,” said Ashley Redhead. “My grandma and mom stayed up until 3 a.m. last night cooking the meat.”
Ashley Redhead spreads masa — a corn dough that blends lard, ground corn,
very hot water and chicken stock — onto soaked and softened corn husks while she speaks.
“It’s just a way of life for us, it comes natural — we eat tamales at Christmas and on Thanksgiving,” Ashley Redhead said. “We love getting all the women together and some of the men in late October, early November to make them.”
The family usually makes about 60 dozen tamales, which is split up between family members and friends.
“It’s about 30 pounds of masa,” said Diana Lagunas, a mother and grandmother of New Braunfels. “It’s really special seeing our kids and grandkids do it now, and for (my mother) to be able to see her great-grandkids doing it.”
As the matriarch of the family, Ora Lagunas, 71, said she remembers her father would take care of the pot and her mother would take care of the oven.
“I’m proud to see my family come together for this every year,” Ora Lagunas said. “It’s amazing — I love that they all come together so we can make memories.”
Ora Lagunas spent her whole life in one house on the far west side of New Braunfels — a house exploding on tamale making day with about a dozen women and another dozen children.
“Learning to cook the tamales was passed down from my grandmother to my mother to me,” Ora Lagunas said. “We don’t measure anything out — and now my daughter and granddaughters watch me.”
Diana Lagunas tries to capture the special day every year through her photos, which she said she posts to an album on her Facebook annually.
“It’s so fun to go through the album and see everyone growing up over time,” she said.
One of the best parts of the tradition is fellowshipping together, said Stacy De La Fuentes.
“We let the children help first since they kind of lose interest after only about 30 minutes,” Stacy De La Fuentes said with a laugh. “They get better and better at spreading the masa each year.”
Dani Redhead, 6, said her favorite part of helping is getting to wear matching aprons with her mom.
“She was so excited about today, the moment we walked in she wanted me to put my apron on, too,” Ashley Redhead said.
One of the best parts pf the long day working comes when it’s time to do the taste tests, Ashley Redhead said.
“If we start at 10 a.m., we usually have the first cooked dozen done around 2 p.m.,” Ashley Redhead said. “That’s the best part for sure.”
The family usually makes several different flavors of tamales — ranging from the traditional pork to bean, cream cheese and jalapeño and more.
It’s typical the family works well into the evening making tamales, Ashley Redhead said.
“As soon as that first cold front of the year comes in we set about making the date,” Ashley Readhead said.
The tradition continues to grow as their family grows every year, Ora Lagunas said.
“We are blessed to spend time together doing this every year,” Ora Lagunas said.
