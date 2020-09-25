Comal Independent School District trustees will consider approving the district’s 2020 tax rate and receive updates on COVID-19 and other measures when they meet for the second time in this month on Tuesday.
In June, when trustees approved a $299.9 million budget that went into effect on July 1, it then proposed a 2020 combined tax rate of $1.2845 per $100 assessed property valuation. The total was readjusted after the district’s certified property values came in over the summer.
