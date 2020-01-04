After a successful inaugural event in New Braunfels last year, Hill Country Comicon is set to return to the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center for its second year.
The convention will be held April 4 and 5, featuring celebrity guests John Wesley Shipp, Monica Rial and more.
“We’re at about three and a half months out so it’s crunch time,” said Vo Nguyen, event organizer and Greater Austin Comicon president.
What’s unique about the Hill Country Comicon is how family-friendly it is, said Nguyen.
“We really want it to focus on empowering kids and encouraging them to be passionate about what they love,” Nguyen said. “We still want the core message to be literacy — but this year’s theme is heroes. And that’s not just superheroes, but everyday heroes as well.”
Nguyen’s business partner Brian Fletcher said this year, the festival will feature more local music.
“We try to do one or two things differently every year,” Fletcher said. “This year, we’re focusing on music and giving the con a festival feel.”
The convention will again feature local food trucks in front of the convention center but will amp up the outdoor activities, Fletcher said.
“We think it’s really cool this is during the city’s 175th anniversary, so we would love to incorporate in something for that,” Fletcher said.
Last year’s con received ample positive feedback, Fletcher said, explaining many New Braunfelsers said how excited they were to have a comicon in their own backyard.
“Our vendors can do 20 to 30 shows a year, and they told us it just felt like a totally different energy, it felt more family and community friendly,” Fletcher said. “We love that it was a new type of event both for our attendees and participants.”
The artists chosen for the comicon often draw, paint or create right in front of the kids, which Nguyen said he hopes inspires the next generation of artists and fans.
“It’s always going to be about family,” Nguyen said. “Last year we had the X-Men cast come out, and this year Brian’s putting a lot of weight on the music.”
Voice actors from Dragon Ball Z, My Hero Academia, and more will be at the con to meet fans and sign autographs for an additional price.
“We want to really optimize our space this year, to make it so there’s a nice flow for the whole event,” Nguyen said. “We envision a lot of activities, both for kids and adults to enjoy.”
Nguyen said the New Braunfels community has been very supportive of the event, and he cannot say enough about how involved New Braunfelsers want to be in it.
“A lot of people who grew up here their whole life told us how excited they were to have (a comicon) here, in New Braunfels, and they don’t have to drive to Austin or San Antonio,” Fletcher said.
“Everyone is very personable and we hope to let fans experience that,” Nguyen said.
Tickets for Hill Country Comicon are available at www.hillcountrycomicon.com. Tickets start at $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 6 through 12. Children five and under are free. For VIP tickets and more information visit the website.
