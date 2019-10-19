New Braunfels City Council received an update on the Comal River Improvements Project, an initiative launched in 2017 to evaluate and prioritize future improvements to the Comal River’s recreation infrastructure.
Grady Hillhouse, project manager with the consulting firm of Freese and Nichols, Inc., reviewed previous phases of the plan, which began with an initial analysis of recreational facilities and properties and possible improvements for six major areas along the venue – the Hinman Island Park, Prince Solms Park, Tube Chute Park, Tube Chute Dam, Stinky Falls and Last Tubers’ Exit.
Hillhouse said the initial report, conducted prior to re-enforcement of the city’s river ordinances prior to the 2018 river season, indicated a need to ease overcrowding and traffic flow around the Tube Chute, Stinky Falls and Last Exit to decrease numbers of entering and exiting tubers, respectively recorded at 60, 30 and between 24 and 30 people per minute.
Hillhouse also included citizen input gathered during a two-hour public forum and online survey, both conducted in July 2018, which helped shape the next stages of the plan. From more than 800 responses compiled from both, citizens expressed litter, environmental impacts and crowd sizes as their top concerns, followed by parking, overall river safety and unruly behavior.
Freese and Nichols identified modifications for the Tube Chute leading into Stinky Falls Weir – many tubers get caught a mini-whirlpool that leads to crowding downstream – would improve traffic flow. The public also preferred to see safety and infrastructure improvements in other areas, especially from the Last Tubers’ Exit, where no fixed restrooms are available, and crowds have to fight their way up a stairway toward outfitters’ bus pick-up locations on Union Avenue.
Hillhouse said the study will next address “priority” modifications for structures to “improve user safety, experience and city staffing requirements” with the next phase concentrating on conceptual designs and hydraulic changes for problem areas.
“We’d love to change all of the identified problem areas but city staff has directed us to address the problem areas indicated in the first two phases,” Hillhouse said. “We’re looking at those issues at the Tube Chute, but there’s a wide variety of possibilities we’ll continue to look at in order to meet citizens’ needs (and safety) requirements.”
Assistant City Manager Kristi Aday said some of the safety issues were addressed during the 2019 river season. The city increased cooler-size limits from 16 to 30 quarts and removed algae formations on rocks and added concrete etchings to pavement at the Last Tubers’ Exit.
“Tonight’s presentation was only a briefing, and (future plans) will be brought back to council for future consideration,” she said, adding council will consider asking Freese and Nichols to develop subsequent stages for river improvement plans in the coming weeks.
Also Monday, city council members approved:
• A resolution authorizing an agreement with a firm to conduct federal legislative services for the city; accepting submission of a grant application for the federal Bulletproof Vest Partnership program.
• Contracts and authorizations associated with roadway and sidewalk improvements on California Boulevard, Common Street, West San Antonio Street and others in the City Wide Pedestrian Improvement Plan.
For more, visit the city website at www.nbtexas.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.