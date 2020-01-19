Lindsay Haas was all smiles as she accepted the New Braunfels Jaycees’ 2019 Distinguished Young Leader on Friday evening at the 2019 Rising Stars Gala.
Haas, 36, took a moment to collect herself before turning to the audience to thank the selection committee and her fellow community leaders.
“I’m completely overwhelmed and surprised,” Haas started. “I’m incredibly nervous to be looking at all of you, but I’m so humbled and completely grateful and I’m just beyond excited.”
Donning a black cocktail dress, her brown hair worn down, Haas said she is honored to be the third person and woman selected for the Distinguished Young Leader of the Year, and hopes it’s a tradition that continues.
“I think this just shows how progressive New Braunfels really is,” Haas said. “I can think of 19 other people who deserved this honor and I’m extremely humbled to have been selected.”
As a financial advisor at Hoffmann Financial Services, Haas enjoys working
daily with clients to help them prepare for their future.
Recognized for her community service, Haas is a member of the New Braunfels Jaycees, has served in several volunteer positions for the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School, is the scholarship chair for the Texas Tech Alumni Association of Comal County, is a baroness of the New Braunfels Foundation Trust, and a member of the Rotary Club of New Braunfels.
“This all doesn’t just happen because of one person,” Haas said. “I’m so thankful for my family, for my friends, for this whole side of the room.”
The event was held at The Milestone where city officials, chamber representatives and other guests celebrated this year’s group of 20 rising stars under age 40. Following a social hour from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., dinner was served at 7:15 p.m. followed by the program.
After speeches and statements of welcome, each 2019 Rising Star was called to the stage where he or she was presented an award and posed for a photo with 2019 Jaycees President Matt Smith.
This year’s Stars were: David Brawner, Stephen Brockman, Julian Castillo, Erica Clarke, John Coker, Sarah Doeppenschmidt, Francesca Edwards-Hays, Matt Gandrud, Michelle Haag, Lindsay Haas, Heather Harrison, Graham Hauptman, Ryan Kelso, Emily Lane, Heather Orsak, Tiffany Quiring, Alex Sieczkowski, Rylan (Ky) Sloan, Kathryn Walters and Christopher Werk.
Allison Humphries, the 2018 Distinguished Young Leader Award winner, took to the podium to speak on both her own accomplishments and Haas.
“This award meant a lot to me because my own father was chosen as a young leader in the 80s,” Humphries said. “This person I’m about to announce is the epitome of a rising star, servant leader and role model.”
During her speech, Humphries emphasized age is just a number and everyone can do something to impact the community for the better.
“Those of you who are here enriching our community realize how lucky you are to live in an area where people actually care and want to make this a better place for our future generations,” Humphries said. “I’m thankful this event recognizes those under the age of 40 who are doing great things to make New Braunfels a better place to live, work and play.”
Following a brief pause during which several audience members started a drumroll, Humphries announces Haas as this year’s winner.
Haas encouraged the other Rising Stars to continue to better the community.
“Thank you to New Braunfels for making me successful,” Haas said. “I promise I will continue giving back.”
The event was formally hosted by the New Braunfels Jaycees, the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce and the Herald-Zeitung.
For more information about the 2019 Rising Stars, visit www.nbjaycees.com/risingstars.
