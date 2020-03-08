Joan Cajilig, Lone Star ER chief nursing officer and chief operations officer, took a vacation in January to visit family in South Korea, but she ended up doing a lot of work in the air.
From Atlanta to Manilla, a flight attendant asked if any medical professionals were onboard. After no response, Cajilig went up to the front to discover a traveler passed out on the ground.
She aided the passenger and took her connecting flight from Manilla to South Korea. Returning she hoped for a calmer trip.
Yet another passenger was sick on her flight so she stepped in once again.
“(There was) something about the Pacific Ocean,” Cajilig laughed.
Halfway through her first flight, flight attendants asked if any doctors, EMTs, nurses or other medical professionals could help. The passenger was on the floor passed out.
“She was really pale-looking but I was able to arouse the patient like ‘Hey, are you ok?’” Cajilig said.
The passenger’s blood pressure was very low and so she asked her triage questions. The passenger told her she did not eat much beforehand and had some alcohol, Cajilig said.
“So she tried to get up to use the restroom and she just started coming down,” Cajilig said.
She gave her some fluids since she was dehydrated.
“The color started to come back and she was more pink,” Cajilig said. “Especially when you’re flying you get really dehydrated.”
The faint was non-life threatening and Cajilig said the passenger likely had a “syncopal episode”
Something stimulates ones “vagus nerves,” which regulate heart rate, blood pressure and other functions.
A few hours into her trip from South Korea to Atlanta, flight attendants urgently asked again for medical professionals.
“I was like ‘Oh no, not again!” Cajilig laughed. “I was like ‘Ok maybe they can get someone else to help.’”
She went to the front with two other medical professionals and saw the passenger, a young tourist flying alone from Florida, on the ground crying.
She had severe abdominal cramping and Cajilig was told the passenger went to the restroom twice and threw up three times.
The passenger said she had raw oysters the day before in South Korea.
She found nausea medication and a strong pain reliever. They placed heating pads on her stomach and Cajilig assisted her to the bathroom.
“I didn’t rest at all during the flight because I was right there with her mostly,” Cajilig said. “I know how that hurts because I’ve had that before because it’s really severe pain”
The passenger’s temperature started to rise, which is common with stomach bacterial infections, she said.
Flight attendants then called for a medic in the United States to see if they needed reroute for a hospital.
It now took about two people to help her up, so flight attendants updated medics to see which hospital she could go to.
Cajilig decided to set up an IV bag and worked with what she had.
Flight attendants and medical professionals helped move her closer to the exit to transport her.
“There were some passengers that didn’t want to move,” Cajilig said. “If this happens to you, you would want to be taken care of. There were a few that were nice enough that gave up their seat.”
Cajilig said the passenger likely would be fine and got three wine bottles and some flight vouchers for her assistance.
This is not the first time she has helped on a flight. Her family teased her about helping out on vacation.
“I was like ‘It’s probably me like every time I fly internationally,” Cajilig laughed. “It’s a big plane but really no one else volunteers.”
She said it’s her job, whether on vacation or in the emergency room.
“Nursing is nursing,” Cajilig said. “You have to take care of all the people and that’s also we pride ourselves in here, too, at Lone Star.”
