Comal County Commissioners will receive an update on county jail construction when it meets on Thursday morning.
Not since April — when the county and at-risk contractor Yates/Sundt Joint Venture mutually agreed to separate the company from sheriff’s office renovations associated with the jail project — have they received an update by project team members.
After Thursday’s update, commissioners will consider two non-compensatory change orders granting Yates/Sundt 13 extra days due to weather and other issues between April and May 2019.
Both orders will push back the contracted completion date from Nov. 28 to Dec. 11 — though it’s more likely the $72 million project won’t finish until sometime in February. The county has yet to discuss selecting a new contractor for $12 million in CCSO renovations, which can’t begin until after inmates are moved into the new jail.
In a related matter, commissioners will also consider extending the county’s agreement with Burnet County to temporarily hold excess county offenders in its lockup — one of several pacts Comal has with facilities in other counties.
Other items
Also Thursday, Precinct 3 Commissioner Kevin Webb will present an update on the recent adoption of Texas Department of Transportation’s 2020 Unified Transportation Plan, which updates 10-year mobility project priorities throughout the state.
Webb is vice-chair of the Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Transportation Policy Board, which oversees selections of regional transportation projects in Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe and parts of Kendall County.
Also Thursday, commissioners will join New Braunfels City Council in issuing proclamations honoring 2019 Living Legends Jay Brewer, Betty Kyle and Bruce Boyer. After receiving comments from citizens and reports from staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, they will also discuss and consider approving:
• Amended plats combining lots in portions of the Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard and Canyon Lake Shores subdivisions; acceptance of construction bond as surety for roads and storm water drainage improvements within a portion of the Meyer Ranch subdivision; releasing surety and accepting roads into the county system in another portion of the Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard subdivision.
• Acceptance of donations from Canyon Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Serve & Protect Fundraiser, designated for the Precinct 1 and Precinct 4 constable’s offices.
• The treasurer’s monthly report for August 2019.
• Revised agreements extending the county’s participation in the Texas Association of Counties’ workers compensation and risk liability pool programs.
• Renovations for CCSO’s Radio Room; an interlocal agreement between the county and Emergency Services District No. 3 and construction of its new fire station; a line-item budget transfer to cover Precinct 3 constable’s office fuel costs for the remainder of 2019.
Thursday’s meeting is at 8:30 a.m. in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels will be live streamed to the public. To access the video and this week’s agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
