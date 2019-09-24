The Comal County Fair has a new set of royals after it crowned its 2019-20 queen, princess and duchess Sunday night, and for several of the winners, the pageant continues a family tradition.
The Comal County Fair Association’s queen competition finished with Landry Davis, a 16-year-old junior at New Braunfels High School, selected as the winner.
Davis said she’s very excited to represent the county and hopes to spread knowledge about Comal County to other areas during her tenure as fair queen.
“I’m really excited to spend time with the other girls and to inspire other young women,” Landry Davis said. “I used to watch the County Fair Parade when I was little, so I’m also really excited about the parades.”
Davis is bilingual, a Texas 4-H Livestock Ambassador, Comal County Special Hearts Ambassador, Comal County Livestock Showers 4-H Club Vice President and New Braunfels FFA Treasurer and dreams of attending Texas Tech University and going on to become a lobbyist for the agriculture industry.
Her father Greg Davis said he is very excited for his daughter and proud of the amazing young lady she has grown into.
“We’re just excited for all of it — the whole experience,” Greg Davis said smiling.
Davis’ mother Debbie Davis agreed, saying she couldn’t single out anything.
“The whole of it,” Debbie Davis said. “The whole process. We were just so surprised and excited to hear her name for queen.”
The contest
The fair queen contest is conducted annually prior to the official opening of the Comal County Fair & Rodeo, which is celebrating its 126th year in 2019. The contest is made of high school juniors who reside in Comal County.
The candidates were judged based on interviews, personality, poise and personal appearance.
The judges came from outside of the county and conducted individual interviews during the day. At that time, the candidates were judged on personality, appearance and poise.
During the evening, the contestants competed in the stage presentation portion, during which the girls answered one question in front of the judges and a live audience.
Dressed in evening wear, the candidates again were judged on personality, appearance and poise, as well as on how they answered the question.
The interview portion counted as 50 percent of the total score with the stage presentation making up the other 50 percent.
The stage presentation started at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday on the Comal County Fair Grounds in the Arts and Crafts Building. The eight candidates entered the building and gathered on stage.
They each took a turn to walk forward, pull a prepared question from a bowl and have the mistress of ceremonies, Courtney Hansmann, ask them a question.
The winners
After a short break during which the 2018 Comal County Fair court made farewell remarks, the judges had their decisions.
The contestants reconvened on the stage and nervously grasped hands as Hansmann read out the first name from an envelope. Winners were crowned by the previous year’s court.
Kourtney Neely, a 16-year-old junior from New Braunfels High School, was crowned as the 2019 princess.
Kourtney, the youngest of three daughters, two of whom also won Comal County Fair court positions, was crowned by her own older sister, 2018 princess Kendyl Neely.
Both had tears in their eyes and embraced as Kourtney received her crown.
“We’re beyond thrilled,” said Karisha Neely, Kourtney’s mother. “It’s so scary thinking one of the three might not get it, but we were blessed all three were crowned.”
Kourtney Neely said she is excited to start on the new journey she’s seen her older sisters go on.
“I just can’t wait to get to know the other girls better,” Neely said.
The 2019 Duchess is Kylee Edwards, a 16-year-old junior at New Braunfels High School.
Kylee Edwards is a cousin of 2018’s queen Presley Wirebaugh, and she’s niece to several former fair queens.
“I was shocked and surprised, but so happy,” Kylee Edwards said. “It’s a family tradition to run, so I was so happy to keep that going.”
Patricia Edwards, Kylee’s mother, said she is so overjoyed for her daughter, who studied hard and worked hard to prepare for the competition.
“It’s a tradition in our family for all the young women to run, whether we win or not, and it’s just a lot of fun,” Patricia Edwards said. “We’re so excited for her to go on this journey over the next year.”
The winners received a sash, tiara and flowers and will ride at the head of the fair parade Friday.
They will participate in fair activities and will also represent the county at other out-of-town parades and events.
