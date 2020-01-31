Sitting around with nothing to do and nowhere to go? Time to get up, get dressed and get to the library. There’s always something going on at Tye Preston Memorial Library. Need proof? Check out the what’s happening in February.
Cyber security classes
As we continue to connect with the world through our devices, we also become more and more susceptible to to getting hacked, scammed and, well, victimized. Learn how to avoid being a victim by attending a series of free classes on Cyber Security taught by retired IT manager Jeff Ricketts.
“Jeff is a winter Texan from the Chicago area and this is the second year he has offered to teach classes at the library,” said Roxanna Deane, library director. “Protecting our devices and online accounts is a very important and timely subject and we are glad to have these classes available to the public at no charge.”
Each of the classes meet on a Tuesday at 11 a.m. and you must register in advance by finding the event on the calendar at TPML.org or by calling the library.
The topic for the first Cyber Security class on Feb. 4 is “Keeping your devices protected.” The following week, on Feb. 11, you’ll learn all about “Managing your passwords.” The final class, on Feb. 18, will teach you about “Keeping your devices working well.”
Lunch-N-Learn
Jot this on each Wednesday in your calendar: “lunch at TPML.” Then plan to pack a lunch and spend an hour at the library listening to speakers on a variety of topics.
February’s lineup kicks off on Feb. 5 with Joe Wolf talking about Texas History. The following week, on Feb. 12, local author Bruce Thatcher will talk about how guns became a core element in American culture. Thatcher wrote “Gun Mania — A New Perspective.”
The Feb. 19 Lunch-N-Learn will feature Emily Staats, Comal Master Gardener Advanced Specialist. Staats will talk about “The Challenges of Vegetable Gardening in Comal County.” Then on Feb. 26, Elia Pardo from the Alamo Area Council of Governments will be providing information on dealing with Medicare premiums and getting a lower rate on your prescription drugs.
The Long March exhibit
“The Long March,” which displays the work of legendary Washington Post editorial cartoonist and Pulitzer Prize winner, Herbert L. Block aka “Herblock,” will be on display at TPML Feb. 17-29. The multi-panel display features information and Herblock’s illustrations from the Civil Rights Movement. This is a traveling exhibit secured by the New Braunfels MLK Association, Inc., and placed in various local venues over the last several weeks, with TPML as the next to last stop. From there, the display will move to the Mammen Family Library at Bulverde.
“This is a major event for the library and we are proud to have the opportunity to share the exhibit with the public,” Deane said.
Folding Book Art
From 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, adults and teens are invited to learn how to re-purpose books to create a piece of one-of-a-kind art work. Supplies provided but you must register in advance by finding the event on the calendar at TPML.org or by calling the library.
Men’s book club
Also new at TPML: a book club geared toward men. First meeting will be at 1 p.m. on Feb. 19. Members will discuss what books they would like to read and create a calendar of the chosen book of the month.
Cat lovers unite!
There’s a new group at the library: The Cat Collaboration! The first meeting will take place 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Feb. 22 at which time participants will be making cat scratching pads from recyclable materials to take home or to donate to the Canyon Lake Animal Shelter. This is a family friendly group. No registration is required, but supplies are limited. We also will be discussing future guest speakers and projects for cats and other animals.
For more information, visit www.tpml.org. You can also call (830) 964-3744 or visit the library, located 16311 South Access Road, Canyon Lake. Hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
