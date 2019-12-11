More urology patients will be able to stay in New Braunfels for treatment after a recent donation has resulted in CHRISTUS Santa Rosa - New Braunfels receiving new technology.
Thanks to the generosity of the Friends of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Foundation, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa - New Braunfels has received several pieces of state-of-the-art urology equipment that will allow more efficient use of CHRISTUS staff, said Joe Bonner, clinical director of perioperative services.
The foundation raised more than $53,000, which went toward the purchase of four new lightweight urology cameras.
"This will allow us a shorter turn-around time between procedures to prep and gives us the chance to utilize our staff better," Bonner said. "While normally it can take 30 minutes between urology procedures, this helps cut the time down to just 10 minutes so surgeons can see more patients."
The new cameras are Olympus Evis Exera III's — a hand-held camera that provides surgeons with high definition images during procedures. The improved imaging also allows for more precise treatment and better outcomes for patients, Bonner added.
"We saw this investment as a big opportunity to improve the already excellent standard of care at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – New Braunfels," said Jim Scheele Jr., philanthropy officer for the Friends of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Foundation in New Braunfels. "Any investment into our New Braunfels hospital is an investment in the New Braunfels community – and what better investment than one that will help to improve the lives of our friends and neighbors."
The Olympus Evis Exera III's provide the latest technological advancements in the treatment of bladder cancer, and is equipped with the world's only patented endoscopic light technology that enables surgeons to target biopsies, which previously was not possible without the use of dyes or drugs.
Studies have found that this light technology has allowed surgeons to discover 24% more tumors.
"We are so thankful to our Friends Foundation for providing the investment in such state-of-the-art equipment," said Jim Wesson, president of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – New Braunfels. "Being able to add this type of technology will further enhance our patient treatment and overall outcomes, and it is another illustration of our commitment to lead the field in providing excellent, cutting-edge treatment options in the field of urology."
This new technology further expands CHRISTUS Santa Rosa - New Braunfels goal of helping provide care to patients in New Braunfels so they don't need to seek treatment in Austin or San Antonio, Bonner said.
"This is adding to our inventory to make us more efficient," Bonner said. "The urology service has grown in the last three to five years, as CHRISTUS has gotten busier, and this is another great way we can serve our patients."
For more information about the Friends of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Foundation and how to donate visit https://www.christushealth.org/santa-rosa/about/videos/csr-foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.