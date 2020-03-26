Voices of New Braunfels’ community leaders recorded 50 years ago will soon go on the airwaves to deliver comments and predictions from their vantage point in 1970.
The 90-minute recording featuring conversations with about a dozen community leaders will air on New Braunfels Radio station KGNB, 1420AM and 103.1FM. The first broadcast will be at 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 29, during the “Reflections” time slot, and it will rebroadcast at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 4.
The reel-to-reel tape was revealed earlier this month when officials opened a 50-year-old time capsule buried in honor of the city’s 125th anniversary.
KGNB/KNBT 2020 General Manager Mattson Rainer and C. Herb Skoog, who was the station manager in 1970, will provide an introduction to the recording, which required some rehabilitation.
“There was some deterioration after being buried for 50 years,” Skoog said. “KGNB’s engineer, Tom Bray, and production director, Jay Hine, were able to transfer the data to a digital format allowing us a program that is usable, though a bit wobbly in places.”
Skoog, who was 40 at the time of the recording, said it was good to hear the voices of the community’s past leaders.
“Most made comments on their 1970 leadership roles and predictions for 2020,” Skoog said. “I think you will find, as I did, the predictions most interesting. Some were right on target and others were, well, say, interesting!”
Listeners will hear then-program host Skoog interview:
Jack Ohlrich, 1970 mayor of New Braunfels
Dr. Dean Adams, 1970 president of the Comal County Medical Society
Doyle Krueger, 1970 president of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce
Tom Purdum, Downtown Rotary Club official and 1970 chamber manager
Alvin Welsch, 1970 Comal County Judge
Norman Whisenant, 1970 superintendent of the Comal Independent School District
Msgnr Anthony Drozd, pastor of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
O. E. Hendricks, 1970 superintendent, of the New Braunfels Independent School District
Oscar Smith, 1970 representative of the N.B. Noon Lions Club and New Braunfels High School Principal
Walter Zeisig, 1970 president of Wurstfest Association of New Braunfels
Rev. Elmer Gumper, associate pastor of First Protestant Church of New Braunfels
“When we recorded the tape in 1970 most of us thought it would be doubtful if many of us would be alive here in 2020,” Skoog said. “As it turns out, just Jack Ohlrich, who was mayor of New Braunfels in 1970, and I are still here.”
Included with the tape in the time capsule was a letter that Skoog wrote to whomever would be the station’s general manager in 2020.
“It turned out that Mattson Rainer, KGNB/KNBT’s current manager, was born a year before I wrote the letter,” Skoog said.
Copies of this historic “Reflections” broadcast will be available for sale from the archives of the Sophienburg Museum and Archives at a later date.
Unveiling the contents of the 1970 time capsule was one of several public events originally planned for March 14 as part of an ongoing celebration of New Braunfels’ 175th anniversary. The event was postponed due to COVID-19 precautions, and items will be available for addressees to pick up at the Sophienburg Museum and Archives at a later date.
