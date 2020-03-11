The last multi-family complex is nearing completion in the city’s ever-growing Creekside area.
Construction began at the 281-unit Riverhaus Creekside in early 2019 and is still underway, with several units projected to be finished by March 21. Leasing will begin April 1.
The complex is ideal for young professionals and families with so many moving to Creekside, said Christine Heffran, regional
supervisor of Houston-based developer Allied Orion Group.
“We’re seeing a nice spread with the demographics, where we have young professionals and young couples that are just starting out and eventually want to buy a home,” Heffran said, explaining potential residents can apply before construction is finished.
Located at 580 Creekside Way, near I-35 and FM 306, the luxury apartments are behind Buc-ee’s, next to Resolute Health Hospital and close to New Braunfels Town Center.
“Our walkability is pretty impressive to several different shops and restaurants,” Heffran said. “Right now the market is pretty stable, the average occupancy is 96% which was our last market survey for this area.”
Riverhaus Creekside has one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units.
There are five buildings and one large, wraparound building around the complex’s clubhouse and pool. The wraparound building will be finished in sections, with the first section expected to be ready in mid-March and the last in October.
“I live in Austin and a lot of the mid-rises have the wrapped style,” Heffran said. “We have a mix of both — a wraparound building surrounding the clubhouse and individual buildings — to have a nice breakup and mix unlike what you see in normal style properties.”
Units range from 585- to 1,954-square-feet, and prices range from $1,029 to about $1,954.
Tracy Sparks, Allied Orion Group community manager, said the apartment’s style is a “new wave of modern country living.”
Riverhause Creekside apartments are furnished with designer interiors, including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, Moen bath and kitchen fixtures and garden tubs. Units feature light wood plank flooring, spacious living areas and large walk-in closets, Heffran said.
Varying units include 8-foot entryway doors and the third floor has high 9- to 10-foot ceilings.
There are also private balconies or patios and attached or detached garage parking.
Additionally, the complex has a 24-hour fitness center, dual dog parks and even a “dog spa.”
The complex boasts its clubhouse with a shuffle board, pool table and beverage bar. The pool is set to finish construction by the summer.
As the last multi-family apartments in Creekside, developers secured a convenient and profitable location.
“We’re conveniently located to shops and dining and entertainment right at your fingertips and we’re right at the heart of New Braunfels,” Sparks said.
