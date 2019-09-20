Jacob Ceniseros had a dream.
He was undergoing chemotherapy at the hospital and diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at the age of 12.
During these treatments, he and his family would see other kids, and in some of their rooms, music would be played.
Jacob was curious so he decided to ask, “What is the music for?”
The hospital staff told him that it was the end of life for those kids.
When he saw how distraught the children were, he told his parents he wanted to create a foundation that will put smiles on these kids’ faces.
And so, he named it Jacob’s Ladder Foundation.
“He wanted the logo to be a child helping another child up a ladder,” said Oscar Ceniseros, Jacob’s father. “He wanted it to say, ‘Helping kids climb back to the top one step at a time.’ It was something he wanted to do, and that was something that we tried to bring to life.”
Jacob’s cancer went into remission, but it returned in early 2015, and the family began making trips to the hospital for the treatments again. This time, the treatments were not effective enough, so Jacob received a bone marrow transplant.
His body could no longer handle the fight. At the age of 14, on Oct. 31, 2015, Jacob lost his battle with cancer.
That’s when Jacob’s Ladder Foundation was born.
Actions come to life
After Jacob’s passing, Oscar and his wife, Sandra, began to search how they would help out families financially.
They offer financial grants and make care packages for children who are newly diagnosed. The care packages are in drawstring packs for easy transportation.
Inside those packages are games, books and cards like UNO or Go Fish. They also have hats, socks and nightlights.
The foundation also does activities with the kids such as arts and crafts quarterly, because the children are unable to go anywhere due to their immune systems.
“We do, like, fun at the beach,” Ceniseros said. “We'll do a carnival theme or just different things to kind of help them out and not make them feel so bad about getting their chemo treatments, because it’s not really fun for them, nor for their family. So, it really brings a lot of excitement. It does shift the momentum for them to be a little happier.”
They also take food to the families about twice a year. They’ll bring food from Cracker Barrel for a Thanksgiving dinner, or a picnic-type meal theme from Fuddruckers.
Jacob’s Foundation Ladder has two fundraising events. One is a gala they hold every April. The other is one on Saturday. This will be the fourth annual of Jacob’s Ladder Foundation 5K.
September is also Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, every three seconds, a family learns their child has been diagnosed with cancer.
The organization also said cancer is the No. 1 cause of death for children in America.
For this year, Ceniseros said they are trying to reach out more to other cities and small businesses.
“We really like people to know what we're truly about,” Ceniseros said. “We want people to know that 100% of the proceeds goes out, none of it stays in-house. We don't pay anybody; we're just trying to grow as much as we possibly can.
They want to involve schools, businesses and doctors. More than anything they are trying spread out to other cities.
“We started out in Seguin, now we’re here in New Braunfels, so next we'll probably try to go and have another 5K, probably sooner than this one in San Antonio,” Ceniseros said.
One thing Ceniseros wants people to know is that cancer not only affects the child, it affects the family, too.
“This is something that is a lifelong diagnosis, it doesn't just stop, it doesn't just end cancer,” he said. “Just because he goes into remission doesn't mean that it's over with. All that means is that it's been stopped but they can always be a continuation later on in life.”
He added that chemo’s side effects hurt the child and the family, too.
“We really want people to know that it's something that's it's critical. It's a never ending nightmare, even for us, almost four years later,” Ceniseros said. “It just continues every day and we have to learn to figure out how to live with it.”
For now, they try to help as many families as they possibly can.
“We definitely need these fundraisers to help us so we can continue doing what we're doing because that was son's dream,” Ceniseros said.
The 4th Annual Jacob Ladder’s Foundation 5K will be on Saturday at 8 a.m., at Fischer Park, 1820 McQueeney Road.
Packet pickup will begin at 6:45 a.m., and shirts will be handed out while supplies last. Registration fee is $30 for one person and a group of up to six people is $110, all non-refundable.
For more information, contact Sandra Ceniseros at jcladder2015@gmail.com, or visit JacobsLadderFoundation.org.
