Residents searching for a new sound can head to Sylver Spoon on Sunday night.
The dinner theatre will be the site for the Second Annual Street Indie Music Fest.
Kami Delaney, or Lady Kami B, is the United America Pageant’s Lady Lone Star State 2019 and will be the master of ceremonies.
Kami’s husband, Chis, also known as Je’Phoenix, is part of the lineup of local artists performing material from their latest albums.
Chris said “street indie” are the terms he uses to describe his sound.
“You take your soul, your R&B, that new wave of pop and alternative and you got my sound,” he said.
For the first time the festival will incorporate poetry, as well as a little bit of conscious rap.
“A lot of things you're going to run into are going to have like that that new wave sound,” Chris said. “So, there’s going to be a lot of fun, real type vibe.”
Chris is originally from Houston, where he had a following. Now, he and Kami live in San Antonio. Kami is in the United States Navy and is stationed there as an assistant career planner.
They decided to have their festival in New Braunfels after a date night dinner at Sylver Spoon.
“We fell in love with the food and we made friends with Sylver,” Chris said. “She got really got excited about what it is that we do, and she opened their doors up late for Sunday.”
Also included in the lineup are Symbolic Soul, Alex Delgado S.O.U.T.H., Mr. Composition and Sacred Fantasy.
Chris said attendees will get bonus performances as well. Kami may even perform her own poetry.
“I do my best to make sure that she gets the exposure that she needs to receive,” Chris said. “She has a real gift.”
Chris said they love the New Braunfels area.
“It just gives you that real, old town back,” he said.
It’s even a place where they might even end up after Kami — who just reenlisted for another four years — ends her contract in 2022.
Tickets are still available, and cost is $30. Tickets will also be sold at the door for the same price, with the option of paying cash or paying through the Cash App at $cjdphoenix29. Food will be available for purchase.
The show is also for 18 and over.
The event begins at 5 p.m. at the Sylver Spoon Dinner Theatre, 6700 North Interstate 35. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/457994271661001/ or contact Kami at (210) 514-8797.
