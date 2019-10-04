A Spring Branch man led Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a brief car chase that authorities said resulted in his arrest on multiple drug charges Monday afternoon.
Jennifer Smith, CCSO communications coordinator, members of CCSO’s Directed Deployment Unit initiated a traffic stop after a Black Kia Optima was spotted speeding in the 15400 block of N. Cranes Mill Road around 12:25 p.m.
“The deputy said the car was going 44 mph in a posted 30 mph zone,” Smith said. “When he got behind the vehicle to initiate the stop, the vehicle rapidly accelerated away.”
Smith said a four-minute chase ensued, with speeds reaching in excess of 70 mph. She said the driver erratically steered the car past stop signs on both sides of the two-lane road until it hit a stop sign at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 2673 and Overhill Street.
Smith said the vehicle rolled over several times before landing on its wheels. Once upright, the vehicle sped away but eventually came to a stop near the South End Pub in the 10500 block of FM 2673.
“The two occupants exited the vehicle with their hands in the air and verbally communicated with deputies conducting the felony stop,” she said.
Canyon Lake Fire and EMS units evaluated both suspects for injuries, she said. A search of the vehicle turned up 308.3 grams of Ecstasy, 105.7 grams of Xanax, 31 grams of THC oil and 12 ounces of marijuana in a backpack with the driver’s name on it, Smith said, adding a firearm was also found in the car.
The driver, Michael Patrick Curtis Jr., 28, of Spring Branch, and his passenger, Connor Shane Smith, 20, of Canyon Lake, were taken to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-New Braunfels, where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries before being transported to Comal County Jail.
Curtis was charged with two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4 and 400 grams; manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty groups 3 and 4, between 28 and 200 grams; evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; and delivery of marijuana, between one-quarter of an ounce and 5 pounds.
Curtis remained in the county lockup Thursday in lieu of $140,000 in bonds. Smith, arrested on a New Braunfels warrant for failing to appear to answer a charge of theft between $100 and $750, also remained in the county jail in lieu of $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.