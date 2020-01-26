New Braunfels City Council will set the May 2 election and take the next step to implement higher Roadway Impact Fees during its bi-monthly regular session on Monday.
Council will consider the first reading of an ordinance calling for a special election to select a new mayor, council members in Districts 5 and 6, and several propositions to update the city charter. It will establish early voting and election-day polling places and election guidelines.
Council will receive a presentation before holding a public hearing and a vote accepting the city’s updated Roadway Impact Fee Study, which recommends higher collection fees from residential and non-residential developers and applied toward city road improvements.
The study, which updates a 2013 revision, also recommends fee reductions and/or exemptions for economic development incentives endorsed by the New Braunfels Economic Development Corp. (4B Board) and approved by City Council.
After a Feb. 4 review by the Roadway Impact Fee Advisory Committee, council will consider an ordinance outlining the new fee schedule on first reading Feb. 10 and a final reading Feb. 24.
Also Monday, council will consider amending the Convention and Tourism Fund’s 2018-19 budget to reflect the application of 2020-19 hotel/motel occupancy tax collections to correct a $94,000 shortfall. It will also issue a proclamation honoring David Hartmann for a lifetime promoting and preserving the historical connection with Bad Kreuznach, Germany, and ancestral home of city founder Prince Carl of Solms-Braunfels.
They will also discuss and consider approving:
• Appointments of one individual to the Animal Services Advisory Board for a term ending Nov. 1, 2022; two individuals to the Arts Commission for terms ending Jan. 31, 2023.
• A resolution to submit a grant application to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s Recreational Trail Grant Program to fund the creation of multiple trails at the city’s future sports complex.
• A memo of understanding to provide police services to New Braunfels Utilities.
• A professional services contract with M & S Engineers, Inc. to prepare a plan for expanding the city’s fiber network and soliciting competitive sealed proposals for the project.
• The second and final readings of ordinances regarding the abandonment and sale of approximately 0.45-acre public right-of-way at the terminus of North Houston Avenue; proposed rezoning or special use permits for properties addressed at 2841 Goodwin Lane; 850 State Highway 46 South; 683 Albert Street and 676 S. Santa Clara Avenue; amending city building design and occupation codes to comply with new state laws.
• The first readings of ordinances prohibiting through truck traffic on a portion of Airport Road; and installing an all-way stop at the intersection of Black Cloud Drive and Stratus Path.
• Public hearings and first readings of ordinances regarding proposed rezoning of properties addressed or located at the State Highway 46 North and Oak Run Parkway intersection; 2360 Farm-to-Market Road 725; and 440 Kohlenberg Road.
• Conditional sign permits allowing proposed monument signs that exceed city sign standards for properties addressed at 1523-1535 East Common Street and 855 W. Klein Road.
Monday’s council session begins at 6 p.m. in city council chambers in City Hall, 550 Landa Street in New Braunfels. The meeting will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
