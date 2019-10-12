As part of its U.S. 281 expansion project, the Texas Department of Transportation will shift some of the venue’s lanes as work continues on an overpass and lane expansion near the Evans Road intersection.
At 9 p.m. Friday, northbound and southbound U.S. 281 traffic at Evans Road shifted from existing main lanes onto new frontage roads, allowing crews to continue work on the overpass and expand main lanes located in the middle of the venue.
Officials said traffic will gradually shift onto frontage lanes between Friday night and Saturday morning; TxDOT projects work to be completed Saturday evening. Drivers must reduce speeds from 60 to 45 mph through the zone, which won’t decrease lane capacity.
After the traffic switch is completed, reconstruction of the U.S. 281/Evans Road intersection will begin between the new frontage roads. Construction should take approximately one week.
During this time, the northbound to westbound and southbound to eastbound turn lanes at Evans Road and U.S. 281 will be closed. Drivers will need to take the next turnaround and turn right. TxDOT said heavy traffic is expected in the area and urge drivers to allow plenty of time to get to destinations or seek alternate routes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.